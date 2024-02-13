When does Rachel Nance go home on ‘The Bachelor?’

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor. Scroll at your own risk…

With the trailer for episode 5 teasing a romantic one-on-one date between Rachel Nance and Joey Graziadei, it is safe to say that the Hawaii native will secure her spot as one of the frontrunners of season 28 of The Bachelor, but is it enough to earn the final rose, as well as an engagement ring?

Fans of The Bachelor franchise would know that Rachel is one of the most genuine women fighting for Joey’s heart on season 28, with The Bachelor himself praising her for her beauty, kindness, and calming energy. Because of this, it is safe to say that she and Joey have quite the connection, leaving viewers with just one burning question: Where will she finish on the beloved competition series?

According to Reality Steve, Rachel is one of three women who received a fantasy suite date in Tulum, Mexico — along with Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson — coming just a few days prior to the proposal at the end of the beloved competition series. While it is unclear what happens between Rachel and Joey on said date, she is reportedly sent home at the rose ceremony afterwards, ultimately failing to secure her spot in the final two.

As fans of The Bachelor franchise might know, it is not uncommon for the third place finisher to become the next Bachelorette. Because of this, could Rachel Nance become the lead of season 21?

We will just have to wait and see whether or not Rachel is the next Bachelorette, but to find out who steals the heart of the oh-so hunky Joey in the end, Daisy or Kelsey, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. With back-to-back episodes this week, things are starting to heat up!