When does ‘The Sandman’ release on Netflix?

With Netflix’s Geeked Week happening this week, all the upcoming Netflix releases are getting new updates and trailers. One of the many projects that we geeks are extremely excited about is the new Netflix series based on the Neil Gaiman comic book, The Sandman. The Sandman will follow a character called Dream, played by Tom Sturridge, who is the embodiment of dreams.

Sturridge will be joined by a fantastic cast that includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, David Thewlis as John Dee, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, and Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess. So when exactly is The Sandman releasing on Netflix and what exactly has Geeked Week announced about the upcoming project?

Netflix announced that The Sandman will be released on August 5, 2022, alongside a brand new trailer and some character posters showcasing Dream, Matthew the Raven, Johanna Constantine, and The Corinthian which you can see below.

"I am the king of dreams…. ruler of the nightmare realm."



THE SANDMAN – only on Netflix, August 5 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/yrTeKm4jKi — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

If audio is more your speed, Neil Gaiman served as the narrator for a podcast series that adapted The Sandman, in which James McAvoy starred as Morpheus/Dream, Michael Sheen as Lucifer, and Kat Dennings as Death. The Sandman comic books are beloved in the comic book community, and with the creator Neil Gaiman serving as the executive producer, Netflix surely won’t let us down.

