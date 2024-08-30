When is ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21 finale and why is it not airing on its usual day?

Fans of season 21 of The Bachelorette who’ve emptied their schedule on Monday nights to catch the show on ABC, will have to clear their calendars for a different night to catch the finale.

Recommended Videos

In a less than brilliant move, ABC has abandoned the regular time slot of The Bachelorette for its highly anticipated finale. Despite Monday nights being the usual landing spot for the show, the network adjusted their schedule due to Labor Day being this Monday.

Holidays and the Bachelor franchise have a strange history; seemingly, ABC doesn’t figure out their full show airing schedule ahead of time, hence why they never reveal until late in the season when the finale will air.

I don't like Jenn going back to those negative dating patterns of unavailable men because why Jenn is keeping Marcus around when he’s not emotionally available to love her. #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette #MenTellAll



pic.twitter.com/BxSVVfOWij — ☥ Urban Flora ☥ (@Urban_Flora9) August 28, 2024

Last year, they chose to air The Golden Bachelor on Thursday nights but, come November, they decided to have a two-week break before the finale because of Thanksgiving. So, they aired a repeat on turkey day, and then aired the last two episodes the following week.

The anticipation for this season’s finale is thanks to a curious decision made by the Bachelorette herself. Jenn Tran is in an unusual situation with her final two, because Devin has been clearly falling for her, but she has clearly fallen for Marcus. Unfortunately for her, her feelings for Marcus are not reciprocated — by his own admission — yet she is actually hoping he will come around. That’s why fans were stunned that she sent Jonathan home and kept Marcus. Well, now she has to choose between the man she is all for, or the man who is all for her.

hey jenn, one of these men is an emotionally unavailable red flag and the other loves you with all his heart. don't f this up#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/bTsXKXH21Z — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) August 28, 2024

Then again, she may not choose at all, especially if the drama we’ve seen in previews is what some fans believe, which is that she ends up with no one. It certainly seems to be a real possibility.

Thankfully, viewers won’t have to wait an extra week for the finale like they had to for The Golden Bachelor. They just need to wait an extra day. The season 21 finale of The Bachelorette will air on Tuesday night, Sep 3, on ABC. It will be a 3-hour episode, airing at 8PM Eastern Standard Time.

Will the love triangle result in a messy finale, as some of the promos seem to suggest? Will Jenn actually end up happy, or will this all be a journey without a joyous ending? Either way, we finally learn what in the world happens on Tuesday night.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy