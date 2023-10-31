Do we know when ‘The Golden Bachelor’ finale will air?

The Golden Bachelor is down to the final three, but when will Gerry offer the final rose?

The oldest new show on ABC finally winds down in November with what we hope and believe will be a warm-hearted finale. Gerry has narrowed it down to three women, and since they all desire the golden heart of the Golden Bachelor himself, then we can accurately say that these women are gold diggers —but that’s rather a good thing in this scenario.

After golden Gerry Turner visits the families of each of the three respective women, he will send one of them home — or in this case, just leave one of them there.

That hometowns episode is set for Thursday night, Nov 2. Obviously, only one episode remains of the taped show thereafter, unless the producers stretch out the hometowns, which is a definitive possibility considering — unlike The Bachelor — this show is just one hour per episode.

And then there were three… 💛 pic.twitter.com/oU5BmrfIM7 — The Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) October 30, 2023

ABC has not yet announced whether there will be a “Women Tell All” episode, which is usually the penultimate episode of The Bachelor, wherein the already cast-off women reveal how they really felt about the bachelor, and about each other. The episode usually airs live, and tends to be a drama-filled, head scratching, “did she really just say that” episode that drops a bomb or two. One can only assume, perhaps foolishly, that a potential version of this episode would be more emotionally mature, but that can prove to be quite humorously incorrect, considering some of the drama that has occurred during the season.

That episode, or an extended version of hometowns, would air on Thursday Nov 9, leaving Thursday Nov 16 as the finale air date. Although ABC has not announced the finale date, this makes sense when you consider that the following Thursday is Thanksgiving, and they will likely avoid a finale on such a holiday.

However, we will update this article once ABC officially announces the date of the finale, and when we get to see the golden bachelor ride off into the sunset with his golden girl.