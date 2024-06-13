When might ‘Smiling Friends’ season 3 release on Adult Swim?

The heyday of adult animated series peaked a while back, but there is still a selection of stellar viewing options vying for dominance in the overstuffed genre. Options like Smiling Friends, a bizarre and unabashedly strange series set to captivate viewers with yet another season.

We’re definitely getting a third season of Smiling Friends, which was officially renewed on Adult Swim in mid-June, but exactly when is still up in the air. We are, however, aware of several details about the incoming season, which is poised to return to the same wacky humor that’s seen the show compared to long-ago favorites like Aqua Teen Hunger Force on several occasions.

Smiling Friends release window

Smiling Friends didn’t get the green light for a season 3 until June 13, which likely means we won’t actually have the season in front of us for a good few months. No official release date has been announced just yet, but with the timeline demanded by the first two seasons — which each took a good two years to create — we’ve likely got a wait on our hands.

Season 2 of Smiling Friends released to Adult Swim between early April and late June 2024, which likely leaves viewers without a fresh season of the show until 2025 at the earliest — and 2026 at the latest.

Smiling Friends cast

Anytime a series is inspired by the very best of its genre, you know it has the potential to shine. That’s just the case with Smiling Friends, which was created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, who also so happen to play a lineup of the show’s fan-favorite characters.

Cusack takes on more than a dozen roles all on his own, including one of the titular characters: Pim Pimling. Hadel takes on a similar number of roles for himself, including fellow title character Charlie Dompler, and they’re joined by many of the voices fans have come to recognize across two seasons of the series so far.

Those voices come from the likes of Mike Stoklasa, Chris O’Neill, David Firth, and Hans Van Harken. They’re joined by a litany of well-known voice actors, who serve in supporting roles on the series, and even more recognizable guest stars.

Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard is among the lineup of talented guest stars who’ve also made appearances in the series. Fans are hoping to hear more familiar voices with season 3, whenever the already-anticipated season arrives on Adult Swim.

Where to watch Smiling Friends

The charming animated series is viewable as it airs on Adult Swim, but not everyone has time to watch a series as it debuts. For those who are more comfortable with the streaming format, the first season — and eventually the second — are available to stream on Max, with premium subscriptions to Prime or Hulu, or for free on Sling TV.

