Living abroad, I’ve already been fortunate enough to be able to stream the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul through my Netflix account.

However, in the U.S., the show has only appeared on AMC and is exclusively streaming through their website and app with a valid TV provider login. There also was the option to choose to get an AMC Plus pass or buy individual episodes on places like Amazon to watch it as well, but unfortunately episodes of season six have been disappearing from AMC so the whole season isn’t there for you to binge or catch up on. Season six — and the series as a whole — wrapped up with the astounding finale on Aug. 15.

We know that some of the earlier episodes of the season have already disappeared from AMC Plus, while the 13th and final episode will leave the network on Sept. 13. With the previous five seasons all streaming on Netflix currently, when will the sixth season of Better Call Saul hit the streaming network?

Better Call Saul on Netflix

Because the show airs week by week on AMC, it hasn’t been available simultaneously on Netflix during its seven-year run. Usually, after a season has concluded, there is some amount of time before the show is picked up by Netflix. Around the world, however, as alluded to in the intro, Better Call Saul is already on Netflix, so if you know a way to watch it outside the U.S. (cough, VPN!) then it’s all good, man.

For those that just want to watch it as simple as possible on Netflix, though, sadly we don’t have an actual release date announced by the show or Netflix just yet.

Being that every other season is on Netflix, though, we can surmise that it will for sure be coming at some point. When? Let’s try and unravel that the best we can. Let’s start with season five, for instance.

It finished airing on AMC in April of 2020, yet the full season wasn’t on Netflix until two full years later, coming to Netflix in April of this year. And season six of the show debuted on AMC on April 18, so the timing was very close together. If we look at the prequel show’s predecessor, Breaking Bad, it took five months after its final episode aired for it to reach Netflix.

Season six release date

Let’s start from the end and work backward.

As we mentioned above, season five was well behind in hitting Netflix after the final episode aired on AMC. Yet, that was intentional so that season five was added to Netflix for fans to binge and catch up on, or for newcomers to start from the beginning and get through the whole series ahead of the final season’s first episode premiere.

Going to season four, that one wrapped up its final episode on Oct. 8, 2018, and it was available on Netflix starting on Feb. 9, 2020, about a year and a half later. But, it wasn’t a length of time mandate that kept it from hitting Netflix, more so it was the same as season five debuting on Netflix to get folks ready for season six. The season four release on Netflix was mere days before season five premiered.

For season three, its finale aired on June 19, 2017, and that season appeared on Netflix the final week of March in 2018. If you’re following along, that’s right — season three landed on Netflix just ahead of the season four release on AMC. However, this time it was well in advance, as season four didn’t come out until Aug. 6, 2018.

With all that said, we know there is no season seven of Better Call Saul coming, so the release of season six to Netflix won’t necessarily follow the schedule so strictly.

We also can see that for Netflix, season five debuted in April, season four in February, and season three in March. We are going to take a guess here that Netflix will push to get the show to its service a bit faster this time, the same as Breaking Bad, so that eager fans can go ahead and dive into it.

Even though it’s not on Netflix’s official release calendar yet, it could just be a formality because the agreement hasn’t been struck yet. On the contrary though, since they’ve already done this dance a few times, it figures that both sides know when it’s gonna happen, so the lack of it being on the 2022 calendar pushes it to 2023 for us. Our guess is that season six of Better Call Saul will come to Netflix sometime in January of next year, five months after it wrapped, and just in time for people to move beyond all that holiday content.