When will ‘Big Brother 25’ stars Cirie Fields and Matt Klotz appear on ‘The Bold and The Beautiful?’

The 'Big Brother' to 'The Bold and The Beautiful' crossover is a tradition.

Big Brother 25 standouts Cirie Fields and Matt Klotz just finished their 100-day experience on the reality competition show and promptly jumped right back into the spotlight to film The Bold and The Beautiful.

For nearly two decades, fan favorites from the CBS flagship series have crossed over to the network’s long-running soap opera.

According to an exclusive from Entertainment Weekly, Big Brother fans can witness Cirie and Matt’s acting chops on December 20. They filmed their parts on November 13, four days after Big Brother 25 wrapped. Per the outlet, Cirie plays Dr Martin, a physician who helps Tanner Novlan’s Dr John “Finn” Finnegan and Ashley Jones’ Dr Bridget Forrester treat a patient.

On the other end, Matt brings to life James, an employee of a fashion house called Forrester Creations, and he’ll appear on the small screen alongside Joshua Hoffman’s R.J., Delon de Metz’s Zende, and Lisa Yamada’s Luna.

Drew Daniel, the man who won Big Brother 5 in 2004, was the first former houseguest to land a gig on The Bold and The Beautiful. He played a reporter (appropriately named Drew) that year. Since then, dozens of ex-Big Brother contestants have shown up on the scripted television show, which has aired since 1987. Remarkably, The Bold and The Beautiful celebrated its 9,000th episode earlier this year.

Other Big Brother alumni that we’ve seen try their hands at dramatic acting on The Bold and The Beautiful include season 11 winner Jordan Lloyd, her husband Jeff Schroeder, three-time contestant Da’Vonne Rogers, season 16’s “America’s Favorite Houseguest” Donny Thompson, and his ex-castmate, Zach Rance.

Season 13 winner Rachel Reilly has popped up on the soap opera nearly 30 times, the most of any Big Brother star.

Cirie and Matt didn’t win Big Brother 25, but they made it to the end game

Screengrab via CBS

Although Cirie and Matt worked together in an alliance for the majority of Big Brother 25, their games came to a close in different ways. Cirie, a four-time Survivor legend and the winner of The Traitors US season 1, moved into the Big Brother abode as the season’s surprise 17th houseguest. She secretly played alongside her son, Jared Fields, and lasted until day 93 when she was evicted in fifth place.

She spent the remainder of the game living at the Jury house and returned for the finale to vote for a champion.

Matt was one of the two contestants eligible to win the $750,000 grand prize after his “Minutemen” ride-or-die ally, Jag Bains, won the final Head of Household and chose to sit next to him as the final two. In the end, Jag earned five votes to Matt’s two (one of which came from Cirie). As the runner-up, Matt left the reality show $75,000 richer, and who knows, maybe with an acting career as well.