Where can I get ‘Loki Charms’ cereal boxes?

Who doesn’t love a little bit of mischief? I think we all do, and it can’t hurt if we have it in moderation. The same thing can be said about delicious treats, and thanks to Loki, you can now have both!

In celebration of the Disney Plus show’s second season, Marvel Studios is once again partnering with General Mills for a special edition of Lucky Charms cereal boxes. Accompanying the ginger leprechaun we’re so used to seeing in the boxes will be the God of Mischief, as the two magically transform back and forth. By “magically” I mean with the help of the 3D effects and motion effect graphics on the boxes, but that’s neither here nor there.

A similar Loki takeover happened in 2021 when season 1 of the series debuted, but because they were limited edition, many fans weren’t able to get their hands on a single box. Well, you better prepare yourself for another race against time, because that will also be the case this time around.

When and how to buy Loki Charms

Much like what happened in 2021, the new Loki Charms cereal boxes will not be available to purchase in physical stores. Instead, you’ll need to head over to Walmart.com, where the product will be exclusively sold.

If you want to be among the first buyers, make sure to have your digital device of choice ready when the Loki Charms drop online, at 11:30am PT on Oct. 6. This would make or break your chances of getting the limited edition boxes. And trust me, if you missed out on the 2021 release, you will not want to miss out on this opportunity. Unless, of course, we get a similar event for the already teased season 3.

After all of this, if you still don’t manage to get a box, at least you’ll likely find comfort in knowing that Loki season 2 is gearing up to become a fan favorite. At the end of the day, that’s really all that matters.