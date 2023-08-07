The reality TV series Jersey Shore was one of the biggest cultural phenomena of the early 2000s. The show follows a group of young Italian-American people from New Jersey living together in a vacation home – as the group navigate work, partying, relationships, and generally attempting to get along as a household.

What may surprise those who remember Jersey Shore — however — is that the original series was pretty short-lived. First airing in December 2009 and ending its run in December 2012, the series barely existed for three years. Its spin-off, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, has been ongoing since 2015 and is now in its seventh season.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation features the main cast of the original series, many of whom are now married and have children of their own. Some things, however, never change – the gang are all living under one roof again, this time on vacation on Miami Beach.

Where can I watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?’

The seventh season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation began on August 3rd, 2023. The season will air new episodes on a once-a-week basis. On network television, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is available on Thursdays on the MTV channel at 8pm ET. Viewers that have MTV Play can livestream each episode on the site.

For streaming, it’s a little more complicated. No platform has the entire series of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation available to stream. Paramount Plus U.S. currently has the first three seasons, while the U.K. version of the streamer has seasons 4 and 5. Those with VPN access can watch season 1 through 5 by switching over. However, several streamers — such as Prime Video — allow fans to rent every episode of the MTV series.