Where can you stream ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ and is it free?

People waiting for a tell-all documentary on “Weird Al” Yankovic will have to wait longer, because Al’s new biopic is just as satirical as his songs. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular parody artist in a parody of his life. Although it’s marketed as an “untold true story,” Weird shows Al drinking alcohol and doing drugs despite having abstained from both, being extremely difficult to work with despite having a glowing reputation, and embarking on a torrid affair with Madonna despite no sexual relationship existing between the two (that we know of). By fabricating all of those conflicts, the movie mocks melodramatic musician biopics. It’s written by Weird Al, so did you really expect anything else?

If you love Al’s weird approach to art, you’ll be able to watch Weird on Nov. 4. Here’s where to stream it, and whether it’ll be free.

Where to stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

via The Roku Channel

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be available on The Roku Channel, which may be another hilarious joke from Al. No disrespect to The Roku Channel, but it’s not Netflix, Amazon Prime, or even Hulu. The Roku Channel launched in Sep. 2017 as a streaming service for Roku devices. Weird is a Roku Channel Original, making it the most prestigious project with that distinction.

Is it free?

via The Roku Channel

The advantage of The Roku Channel over other streaming services is that it’s free, which means that Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be free. Roku can do this by prioritizing revenue from ads, content distribution, and device sales. Better yet, if you are in the United States, you don’t need a Roku device to use the service; you can stream content on the Roku website. British and Canadian residents need Roku streaming devices. The Roku Channel isn’t available outside of those countries, so hopefully Weird will be watchable elsewhere.