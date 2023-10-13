Where is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ hunk Tanner Courtad from?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for season 9, episode 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The men of Paradise knew on sight that they needed to watch their backs when Tanner Courtad from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette hit the beach.

Joining the Bachelor in Paradise cast on season 9’s third episode just moments before the equally attractive Tyler Norris came down the steps, the gorgeous Courtad caused the ladies’ jaws to hit the sand upon his arrival. After being eliminated from The Bachelorette following an awkward two-on-one date with fellow contestant Sean McLaughlin, it was immediately clear that Courtad would be having better luck in Paradise.

After chatting with some of the women, Courtad invited Kat Izzo to go on a date with him, which consisted of horseback riding to a private beach for some smooches and alone time. Naturally, this sent Kat’s then-partner, the ever-controversial Brayden Bowers, into a spiral, resulting in a drama-filled evening as soon as the duo returned to the villa.

With speculation that Courtad ultimately hits it off with Rachel Recchia in Paradise as well as theories that Kat gets engaged to John Henry Spurlock in the end, viewers immediately wondered if the pair’s relationship would be short-lived. Naturally, that’s not the only thing people want to know about the fun, fit, flirty new arrival.

Where is Tanner Courtad from?

Bringing a little bit of east coast energy to the beach, Courtad hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, making the shores of Mexico a long way from home for the 30-year-old hottie. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, it appears that Courtad has never left his hometown, even attending the University of Pittsburgh from 2012 to 2015 and serving as a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

Since graduating college, Courtad has worked as a Sports Marketing Intern at Amplify, a Sales Representative at Paycom, a Director of New Business at Walk Productions, and a Professional Sales Representative at Kiavi, all located within the greater Pittsburgh region. To top it all off, he’s a massive fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, even attending a game with a longtime family friend just last month.

With tons of pride for his hometown, only time will tell if Tanner’s one true love will be willing to pack her bags and join him in The Keystone State (or if he’s willing to start a new adventure somewhere else). Judging by his original bio from The Bachelorette, any of the women in Paradise would be lucky to so much as snuggle with him:

“Tanner is 100% husband material. The fitness instructor is extremely close with his family and hopes to find a relationship as special as the one his parents have. While growing up, Tanner and his family rescued over 50 dogs and he hopes to rescue more with his future wife. Charity, hopefully you’re ready for some puppy love! Tanner is truly looking for his forever partner and says that he thinks about finding love all the time. He is confident his future wife is out there and is hoping it’s Charity!”

Spoiler alert: It’s not Charity, but that doesn’t mean Courtad’s lucky lady isn’t another Bachelor Nation bombshell.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Thursdays at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.