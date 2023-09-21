Where is ‘Sex Education’ filmed?

One of Netflix’s most popular originally comedies has officially aired its final episode.

Sex Education released its fourth and final season on Sept. 21, 2023, bringing an end to the show’s four-year reign on Netflix. Each of Sex Education‘s seasons boasts a high rating over on Rotten Tomatoes, where audiences praise the series for its “bawdy,” “heartfelt,” and “honest” delivery. The story is headed out with a bang with its final season, which is largely seen as a satisfying and fulfilling conclusion to the teen dramedy. Nostalgic fans can always return to the show’s earlier seasons for a re-binging of all its best moments, or they can buy up a ticket or two and visit the real-life locations where the series was filmed.

Sex Education‘s filming locations

The plot in Sex Education largely takes place in the fictional town of Moordale, which is vaguely located somewhere in the U.K. In order to maintain realism, much of the filming for Sex Education was fittingly situated in Whales and England.

U.K. viewers and frequent visitors to places like Redbrook, Monmouth, and Tinturn will recognize the gorgeous scenery and eye-catching homes scattered across the countryside of England and Whales, but those charming homes are likely unfamiliar to most state-side viewers. A trip to the Wye Valley will reveal many of those familiar Sex Education sights, as will a perusal of Newport. Much of the filming at or around the school took place in the charming Whales borough, with school scenes courtesy of the University of South Wales in Caerleon and swimming pool scenes filmed nearby at the Newport International Sports Village.

In series 2, several of those gorgeous outdoor moments feature scenery from the Forest of Dean in England, and series 3 shifted things southward to largely situate itself in Kent. The region cropped up frequently in the final few seasons of Sex Education, providing various scenery at locations like the Shorncliffe Military Cemetery and the Hawthorne Trench.

A ticket to England doesn’t run cheap, these days, but a vacation over the pond would be well worth it, if only to check off your Sex Education checklist — and take in some gorgeous sights in the process.