Where is ‘The Bachelor’ contestant Lea Cayanan from and where does she currently reside?

On night one of The Bachelor season 28, the gorgeous Lea Cayanan received the coveted First Impression Rose from the handsome Joey Graziadei, but where does the duo stand now that five episodes have come and gone?

Unfortunately for Lea, she has somehow faded into the background when it comes to her connection with Joey on the beloved competition series, failing to receive a date during episode 2 and embarking on only group dates since then. Receiving hardly any one-on-one time with The Bachelor himself — as well as hardly any screen time as a result — fans of the franchise still do not know much about who she really is, epecially her upbringing.

Where is Lea Cayanan from, and where does she currently reside? Fortunately, we got you covered — just keep scrolling…

Lea Cayanan is from Hawaii

Stemming from Waipahu, Hawaii, Lea seems to have lived there for the entirety of her childhood — or at least a majority of her childhood — attending Damien Memorial School in Honolulu, Hawaii from 2014 to 2018. While serving as a student there, she was involved in a great deal of activities, including hula, bowling, robotics, student government, canoe paddling, concert band, track and field, and more. Seriously though, is there anything this brunette beauty can’t do?

When she finished high school, Lea attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington from 2018 to 2022, where she received a total of three degrees — a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Finance, Marketing, and Law and Public Policy — as well as served as a member of Alpha Pi Phi sorority, a member of the Hawaii Pacific Islanders Club, a leader at Thirst: Praise and Worship, and more.

Because of her obvious success at Gonzaga University, we cannot help but wonder whether or not Lea parted ways with Spokane, Washington after her four years there, returning to her home state once and for all.

Does Lea Cayanan still live in Hawaii?

Contrary to popular belief, Lea made the decision to leave Washington, however, she did not return to Hawaii. Instead, the 23-year-old moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career with PepsiCo, where she works as an Operator Territory Manager. How cool is that?

According to her Instagram profile — where she has amassed a whopping 14.3k followers — Lea moved to Los Angeles, California in August of 2022, sharing the cutest photo dump in August of 2023 to celebrate her one year anniversary of living there.

“Been about a year in this city 🏙️💘💫 Infinitely grateful for the love, friendship, community & memories. & we’re just getting started 🫶🏼!!!”

Although it looks like Lea Cayanan is happy as a clam in the City of Angels, would she ever move to be with Bachelor Joey Graziadei, should their love last beyond the beloved competition series?

To find out for yourself if Lea and Joey are a match made in heaven — ultimately securing the final rose, as well as a Neil Lane sparkler — catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu. Who knows what the remainder of season 28 has in store…