Where to watch ‘Over the Garden Wall’ after it leaves Max

Over the Garden Wall has managed to become a Halloween staple since its release in 2014, which is why animation fans were baffled to learn that the series would be leaving Max just ahead of the Fall season. The series is charmingly off-beat; whimsical, but not condescending, heartfelt, and just plain beautiful to look at, Over the Garden Wall can make anyone nostalgic for any number of bygone eras. The fact that it’s being removed right before new fans can discover it is a shame.

Where can I watch Over the Garden Wall once it’s off Max?

The program will be leaving Max on August 31. But beyond waiting for Cartoon Network to rerun the show on television, there are a few options to watch the show at your leisure. As series star Elijah Wood pointed out, Over the Garden Wall is still available to watch on Hulu. The series is also available to buy on Amazon Prime Video. Individual episodes in standard definition start at $1.99, while individual episodes in high definition are $2.99. You can also buy the whole miniseries in standard definition for $6.99 and in high definition for $9.99.

It’s not guaranteed that the series will stay available online, though. In recent months, many streamers have been offloading content from their servers, often unpredictably. In order to circumvent this, you might want to consider buying the series on Blu-ray or DVD. Unfortunately, neither format is available for purchase directly from Amazon, but you can find a few third-party sellers online. Prices may vary.

What is Over the Garden Wall about?

Over the Garden Wall is a horror-fantasy series created by Patrick McHale. It follows moody teen Wirt (Wood), his younger brother, Greg (Collin Dean), a bluebird named Beatrice (Melanie Lynskey), and a frog as they venture through the Unknown, a strange forest resembling the New England countryside. Wirt and Greg can’t remember how they entered into the Unknown and are trying to find their way home, only to be constantly waylaid by the bizarre and/or spooky denizens of the Unknown.

Christopher Lloyd lends his voice to the Woodsman – a mysterious older man who keeps cropping up throughout Wirt and Greg’s journey, and Samuel Ramey delivers a memorable performance as the Beast – a folkloric, shadowy creature with sinister intentions.

Is Over the Garden Wall appropriate for children?

Over the Garden Wall is a family-friendly program, but parental discretion is advised. The series might be a bit intense for smaller children, with death and grief being heavily featured themes. That being said, the series probably hovers somewhere around Coraline‘s level of maturity. A child of about 10 to 12 years of age will probably be perfectly fine watching the show on their own, but younger children will likely need some guidance. It’s a fine Halloween watch and a great way to get kids into horror without breaking out some of the gorier classics.