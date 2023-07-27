‘Why right before October?’: ‘Over the Garden Wall’ removal sparks critical levels of rage at Max

This beloved series may never again see the light of day.

Light the torches, grab your pitchforks — Over the Garden Wall is being removed by Max on August 31, and the fandom at large shouldn’t be letting that slide. Rage may not be the most appropriate word to describe my feelings right now. Perhaps, sorrow? That’s on-brand. This is Over the Garden Wall we’re talking about.

Is it a dream? Is it a nightmare? Does it even matter anymore? Beloved as any mini-series ever made, 2014’s Over the Garden Wall stands alone as a melancholy adventure unlike anything the world has ever seen. Which is why Max’s plan to remove the show at the end of next month is downright despicable.

Thankfully, TikTok might play a role in making sure that doesn’t happen. In a string of trending videos that I’ll let do most of my talking, fans of this animated show can get an education in what its removal could mean.

Removing a distinctly autumn-themed show right before October probably isn’t good for business — but, hey, what do I know, right? I just write about entertainment for a living. It’s not like I have to be up on trends…

This news shared by the user above on Over the Garden Wall, along with words from the show’s creator Patrick McHale, is pretty on point. As streaming becomes our cultural norm, television and film find themselves in an incredibly unique position — and I’m not just talking about the current strikes going on.

Another user echoes these points below, along with adding some interesting perspectives that make this whole ordeal that much creepier. And not in a good way.

The gist? September 1 is the start of fall, hence, Max probably wants to shuffle Over the Garden Wall out the door before the seasons start to change. Why? Because when fans go to stream the show to shift their seasonal mood, all that traffic supports the creatives behind the show. Even if only a bit.

Are things starting to sound topical now? Yes, these big media conglomerates don’t want to cough up the cash, but more than that (and even worse) — if they remove programming from their platforms, they’re able to cut costs on listening deals.

Now I’ve always been of the mind that even if something on a streamer isn’t performing, it should be left alone for the four people out there that might actually enjoy it. Although it seems to be a sentiment that isn’t shared by the folks in charge these days.

I’m exhausted. We’re all exhausted. The entertainment landscape couldn’t look worse right about now, and with our collective faith placed so confidently in streaming — I’m not sure if anyone knows how to proceed.

Keeping things analog could be our only option, and there’s nothing wrong with that if you ask me. So, go out and buy a DVD, find that favorite show, and get yourself a hard copy. Make things personal again.