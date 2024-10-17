Where to watch Reba McEntire’s new show ‘Happy’s Place’: Premiere date, episode schedule, cast and more

Reba McEntire will be spending some time at her happy place — quite literally! The country music singer is returning to comedy television in the new sitcom Happy’s Place.

The show is giving off similar vibes to the classic show Cheers, which was filmed in Boston, Massachusetts, in the 1980s and 1990s.

In the new sitcom, McEntire, 69, plays Bobbie, a tough-hearted but lovely woman who has inherited her father’s tavern. The tavern is described as a place where “everyone is family.” The only difference between this tavern — where everyone knows your name — and Cheers is that it’s located in Knoxville, Tennessee, not Boston.

While being a bar owner sounds fun for McEntire’s character at first, things change quickly for her after she learns that she not only has a twentysomething half-sister, Isabella, that she didn’t know anything about, and her new sibling is also a co-owner of the bar she thought she was inheriting alone. The vastly different sisters will be forced to navigate life as new business owners while they explore their complex relationships.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Happy’s Place, including airtimes, cast details, and streaming information.

Where to stream: Peacock

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Happy’s Place premieres on NBC on Friday, Oct 18 at 8pm. Viewers can stream the show on Peacock for free without cable on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Romance on set

McEntire won’t be lonely on the set of her new show, as her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, 67, is also starring on the show. Linn plays the role of Emmett, a short-order cook, who serves as the tavern’s patriarch now that McEntire’s father – the original bar owner – has passed away.

McEntire and Linn met over 30 years ago, but didn’t officially become a couple until 2020, according to NBC. Linn is clearly enjoying his time with the “Fancy” singer. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said, “The best part’s going to work with her. I get to wake up and then to go work with her,” he said. “The worst part would be at the end of the day we have to go to our dressing rooms separately, and I miss her then for 10 minutes.”

In addition to starring in Happy’s Place, McEntire has also teamed up with Carole King to write a three-minute theme song for the show. You might recall that McEntire also wrote the theme song for the other comedy she starred in from 2001-2007, Reba. In a press release, McEntire said she was excited to write the song for her new sitcom. “It just doesn’t get much better than that! I hope my fans will love this song as much as they did the theme song for the Reba show,” she said.

McEnetire has also returned a judge on The Voice Season 26 this year. The season is currently airing.

Meet the cast of Happy’s Place

Reba McEntire: Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father’s bar following his death

Belissa Escobedo: Isabella, Bobbie’s half-sister who inherits half of her father’s bar

Melissa Peterman: Gabby, the bartender

Rexx Linn: Emmett

Pablo Castelblanco: Steve

Tokala Black Elk: Takoda

Excutive producers of the show include: Reba McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry, and Pamela Fryman.

