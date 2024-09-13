Who is Reba McEntire’s boyfriend?

Whether watching Reba McEntire on her beloved ’90s sitcom, or as a judge on The Voice, or marveling at her down-home country music chops, you have to admit the Oklahoma native has had an extraordinary, multifaceted career for decades. Besides the money she’s made, fans know she always has a cheerful attitude. Is she smiling so big in every photo because of her love life?

While it’s been a while since you saw last Reba play a single mother helping her teenage daughter with an unexpected pregnancy, the country star is as popular as ever. While many would cheer at the new of a reboot of Reba, just as many people want to know all about McEntire’s boyfriend!

Who is Reba McEntire dating?

McEntire’s boyfriend is Rex Linn, and according to People, they had known each other for decades when their relationship began in 2020. Linn is an actor who has starred in movies such as A Million Ways To Die in the West, Rush Hour, Atlas Shrugged: Part II, and The Long Kiss Goodnight. He also played Kevin Wachtell on Better Call Saul, and Buck Barnes on Big Sky.

Yes, while many reflect back on 2020 as a time of banana bread and wondering how casual they could dress on a Zoom, McEntire thinks of this as the year she found true love. As People noted, they co-starred in The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw in 1991, and stayed in touch. She said they were together on her podcast Living & Learning in October 2020, and now, they’re still going strong. Since Linn played Principal Tom Petersen on Young Sheldon, Today.com explained that they spent time together on the set in 2020, when McEntire made a guest appearance. And then the sparks kept flying!

Just like hard times in life make the good moments even more enjoyable (even though those tough times do suck!), McEntire’s relationship with Linn must be even better because she got divorced twice. According to Hello! Magazine, she and Naval Blackstock got divorced in 2015 after being married since 1989. McEntire was married to her first husband, Charlie Battles, from 1976 to 1987.

McEntire described her time with Blackstock as “business” on The Drew Barrymore Show and said, “whether we were getting ready in the morning, pillow talk, whatever, but it was business.” Her relationship with Linn, however, seems to be all fun! She told People that he makes her a drink when she’s back home after working and said, “He’ll sit there and talk to me because I’ve talked my head off all day long so he knows I just need to relax and chill.” That’s the dream!

McEntire and Linn’s relationship has all the cheerful and funny vibes that anyone would want. According to Today.com, the country singer wrote in her book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your that Linn is still called “Rex Linn, long-distance boyfriend” in her cellphone.

According to Taste of Country, McEntire let Linn know “if he wanted to get married that’s up to him totally.” While fans would love to see them walk down the aisle, they share a sweet and easygoing bond, so either way, McEntire has definitely found her person.

