When it comes to sitcoms, The Office stands out amongst its peers. Running for nine seasons beginning in 2005, The Office US has grown one of the most devoted fanbases around the globe.

The series follows the workers in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of Dunder Mifflin, a paper company managed by one of the most strange and eccentric characters in modern sitcom history, Michael Scott.

Given that Dunder Mifflin is a made-up company you may be wondering if the location of the show was also made up, and where the filming actually took place whether it is in Scranton or not.

Where Was The Office Filmed?

Contrary to the location stated in the show, The Office was filmed in Panorama City, California at the Chandler Valley Centre Studios.

Despite only a little of the filming taking place there, Scranton is a very real town in Pennsylvania and while some filming was done on-site there the majority was done in the studio back in California.

Thanks to this, fans can head to Scranton to explore and check out many of the locations mentioned throughout the show’s run. To see the Dunder Mifflin building though, a trip to the Chandler Valley Centre Studios will be in order and while it might have a gate to keep out the masses of fans who have flocked there to see it for themselves over the years, you can still check it out.

There are plenty of other iconic locations from the sitcom that fans can visit including the houses of its characters and the multiple wedding locations seen on the show. For a full list, you can check out this Trift travel guide that includes the must-see destinations for fans of The Office.