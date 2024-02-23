Which castaways caught Charlie Davis’ eye before beginning his ‘Survivor 46’ journey?

Hoping to play an analytical game like Spencer Bledsoe or Christian Hubicki, chances are Charlie Davis is entering Survivor 46 ready to outwit, outplay, and outlast his fellow castaways, all while attempting to form strong allies along the way. Everyone knows that having a group of individuals you can trust in the game is the key to success, as well as the title of “Sole Survivor” and a million-dollar cash prize! Contrary to popular belief, Survivor starts before the castaways even hit the mat, with each individual sizing up their competition beforehand, whether it be at the airport, at the hotel, at boot camp, or beyond.

Recommended Videos

Because of this, we cannot help but wonder who caught Davis’ eye right off the bat, but fortunately, he’s ready to fill us in. In an interview with Parade, Charlie shared who gave him the best first impressions before their shared stint on the show.

Which castaways instantaneously caught Charlie Davis’ eye?

“I mean, so many people are just giving off really fun and magnetic energy. Even though people can’t talk, you can feel the charisma, especially from certain people. They just ooze it,” Charlie said, before revealing to longtime Survivor journalist and reporter Mike Bloom that Hunter McKnight and Tiffany Nicole Ervin were the first two castaways to grasp his attention.

Without naming any names, we deduced from physical appearance alone that the first castaway who caught Charlie’s eye was the one and only Hunter McKnight, however, the feeling was far from mutual.

“There’s this one, kind of taller [guy]. He looks almost Norwegian to me. He’s like Scandinavian, kinda like a Viking, and he’s just got a big presence. When he walks in the room, big smile. Pretty athletic, imposing guy. Arms twice the size of mine.”

To follow, the 26-year-old gushed about a “Black woman with braids” who also “has some tattoos on her legs,” who we ultimately pinpointed as Tiffany Nicole Ervin based on physical appearance as well.

“She’s just such good energy and good vibes. Just a beautiful soul, but then at the same time, I see her doing little puzzle books. I know she’s very smart, and she’s probably got an incredible mind for the game.”

When asked about negative first impressions, Charlie decided to keep his opinions to himself, alternatively responding with “we’ll see when the game starts more who I click with and who I don’t.” I guess we will never know who was a no-go right off the bat…

With hopes to align with Hunter and Tiffany nonetheless, to see how Charlie’s journey on Survivor 46 unfolds, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time. With a cast that jam-packed with personality, this season is sure to be stupendous for Survivor superfans all across America!