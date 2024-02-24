Which castaways caught Liz Wilcox’s eye before beginning her ‘Survivor 46’ journey?

The “Fresh Princess of Email” is hitting the beach for Survivor 46, ready to make some strong allies right off the bat, coast her way to Final Tribal Council, and ultimately take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize at the end of the beloved competition series. Because of this, fans of the franchise have just one burning question: Who will help her get there?

Working as an extremely successful, self-employed email marketing strategist in Orlando, Florida, it is clear that Liz Wilcox has the brains needed to emerge as victorious at the end of Survivor 46, however, everyone needs the Stephen Fischback to their J.T. Thomas, the Domenick Abbate to their Wendell Holland, the Woo Hwang to their Tony Vlachos, and beyond in order to get to Final Tribal Council altogether.

Because of this, Liz sized up her competition before her stint on the show even began, admitting in an exclusive interview with Parade who caught her eye. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Which castaways instantaneously caught Liz Wilcox’s eye?

Admitting that she reminds her of her best friend back home, Liz began her conversation with longtime Survivor writer and reporter Mike Bloom by describing Tiffany Nicole Ervin to a T, admitting that she was struggling with the idea of whether or not to be her friend, or her enemy instead.

“She’s got braids, really dark skin, and she is going to be my silly shield. I already got a silly shield if she is on my tribe, because she seems even more rambunctious and friendly. I caught her vibe very quickly, but then I realized other people were catching her vibe, and I was like, ‘Oh wait, this is a situation where I wanted to be her friend, but now I need to keep my enemy closer,’ because honestly, I think she’s the one to beat.”

Deeming Tiffany as “the one to beat,” Liz also admitted that there were a few people who she was unable to read, sharing in the same interview that “those are the people I kind of want to go to first.” She then pinpointed someone who she was instantaneously not a fan of, who we decided was the one and only Ben Katzman after her detailed description.

“There’s a guy. He’s got two earrings and a little bit of a Jerry Seinfeld mullet. He is rocking it better than me, honestly, and I can’t get a read on him, but he just seems really focused, and going back to what I said about having an ally who is concentrated and doesn’t self-sabotage, I feel like that guy might be it. I just have to get a read to know for sure. Honestly, that’s what’s so hard.”

While she might not have been drawn to him right off the bat, could Liz and Ben be a match made in heaven when it comes to allyship on Survivor 46? Only time will tell…

With a cast filled with uniqueness and individuality, Liz hopes to be the Russell Hantz or Sandra Diaz-Twine of Survivor 46, but will this strategy pay off? To find out for yourself if the 35-year-old manages to take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize in the end — and channel her inner villain like she hopes — catch the highly-anticipated premiere on CBS at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday, February 28, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards.

Survivor 46 is gearing up to be the best “New Era” season yet, so be sure to tune in. With the return of Jeff Probst’s sassy side, we promise you will not regret this one…