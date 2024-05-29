Which characters are leaving ‘Station 19’ in season 7?

While there are a couple of Grey’s Anatomy spin-offs, Station 19 has had the longest run. Throughout its seventh and final season, we’ve been wondering which cast members are leaving and who will still be there in the very last episode.

Since it premiered in 2018, Station 19 has given us the same “we need the next episode… now” feeling as Grey’s Anatomy. From Maya Bishop’s (Danielle Salve) intense storyline to questions about Andy Herrera’s (Jaina Lee Ortiz) true soulmate, we’re always on the edge of our seats. But will we get to see all our favorite characters in the Station 19 season 7 finale and is anyone leaving the show?

Are any cast members leaving Station 19 in season 7?

Screenshot via ABC

No actor is leaving Station 19 in season 7 and it seems like everyone will be there for the much-anticipated series finale. However, two cast members made career shifts, which made fans wonder if they were exiting the show.

Fans were concerned that Grey Damon was leaving Station 19 earlier in season 7 and fans couldn’t believe the tragedy that struck his character Jack Gibson. At the end of season 6, he hurt his head on a stove, which resulted in a horrible head injury. While he survives, he learns that there’s no way he can keep being a firefighter. Co-showrunner Zoanne Clack told TV Line about Jack’s place on Station 19, “Once you are a member of 19, you are always a member of 19.”

Grey Damon told Parade that Jack will likely do something fascinating with his career in the future. It seems like he’ll need some time to adjust to his new life, but he’ll able to figure something else out. Damon said, “I don’t see Jack being someone who is content sitting behind the desk and helping out in that way, though it is a very important aspect of the job.”

Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) is the second character who saw his whole world change in an instant. In this case, it was his choice. In season 7, episode 4, “Trouble Man,” Theo decides to quit his job as a firefighter because he knows that some tough financial decisions have to be made. It’s a pretty unexpected choice, but since Station 19 is quickly approaching its final episode, it makes sense that some big swings would be taken. Theo starts working with Dominic (Johnny Sibilly) at a private company.

Screenshot via ABC

As Peter Paige, the co-showrunner of Station 19 told The Wrap, Theo made this career shift in order to show the problems with privatization. Paige said, “It is being used to corrode public services, and it’s a really really dangerous game” and added that the writers would have featured more storylines about this subject if the show was continuing.

Since we’ve been upset about the end of Station 19 ever since we found out last year that it was canceled, we’re glad we didn’t have to lose any characters in season 7. While Station 19 is just as focused on juicy love stories and tension among friends and family members as Grey’s Anatomy, it’s a show that really focuses on the characters’ work lives. Since Jack and Theo are such big parts of the show, it’s sad but also compelling to see them leave the careers they have worked so hard for.

When does Station 19 season 7 end?

Screenshot via ABC

Season 7 of Station 19 ends on May 30th, 2024. Part one of the series finale, “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You,” aired on May 23rd, and the second part, “One Last Time,” is coming up. Since our beloved Station 19 characters all came back for season 7, that means everyone will get the conclusion that they should. While we still don’t want the show to end, at least we know it’ll be an epic finale.

Jason George, who plays Miranda Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) husband Ben Warren, told The Hollywood Reporter that since the writers were aware that season 7 would be Station 19‘s last, they had time to think about a great ending. George said fans will definitely cry when watching the last episode. He also said, “We got to write a beautiful ending, and we also got to schedule the whole thing and deal with each other knowing that this is going to be goodbye as a family every day.”

The Station 19 season 7 finale also has a crossover with Grey’s Anatomy as Ben performs surgery and thinks about the other intense job he used to have. It’s also possible Ben will return to Grey’s Anatomy now that the firefighter drama is ending.

We can also assume that the ending of Station 19 will tell us what’s next for Andy, who has been the captain of Station 19 for a while now. But, of course, while we love seeing her succeed, we want to know what happens in her romantic life. At least we won’t have to wonder much longer.

