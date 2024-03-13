Who does Andy end up with in ‘Station 19?’

Andy Herrera has been through a lot on Station 19 and, as the show’s last season approaches, fans are hoping she’ll get her happy ending — whatever shape that takes.

Despite being one of the leads of the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off, Andy’s love life hasn’t exactly been remarkable. Her great big love story is yet to come after her first love Ryan died and her marriage with Robert Sullivan fell apart in season 5. The newly appointed captain of Station 19 hasn’t been in a proper relationship since (Eli doesn’t count, does he?).

Who is Andy more likely to end up with in season 7 of Station 19?

With Andy finally seeing her dreams of captaining Station 19 come true, romance might be the last thing on her mind in the upcoming season of Station 19. The series showrunner Peter Paige told TVLine that the character’s journey in Season 7 will be rooted in her identity as captain. “What kind of leader is she going to be? Looking at times gone by, is she going to lead like Maya? Like Sullivan? Is she going to lead like her father? She’s going to be trying on different things to find out what is her [style].”

Actress Jaina Lee Ortiz doubled down on this feeling. Speaking to TV Insider, the Station 19 star revealed that her character’s most important relationship in Season 7 will not be with a person but with her career. Fans, however, are still hoping Andy and Sullivan will find their way back to one another.

The season 6 finale saw Sullivan and Fire Chief Natasha Ross finally take their relationship public, but Station 19 has made it a point to continue growing the post-divorce friendship between the former couple. We hate to disappoint, but the way both Paige and fellow showrunner Zoanne Clack have been teasing the new season, it doesn’t sound like there’s much space for an Andy/Sullivan reunion.

“They share a deep and powerful connection, and that will be reflected in these 10 episodes. That does not necessarily mean that it will manifest in a way that anybody expects or wants it to, but they share a profound place in each other’s lives.”

Another, full-circle, option for Andy would be her season 1 beau, Jack Gibson. The two broke up because Andy had other things on her mind, namely her father’s cancer diagnosis and the captain race. Their friendship, however, has been a true backbone of Station 19 over the years with the two mutually helping each other through difficult times. Jack’s character growth has been particularly impressive and it does seem like the two are finally in a place in their lives where they could finally commit to a relationship. There’s only the small matter of the uncertainty of Jack’s health state after the Station 19 firefighter collapsed from a head injury in the season 6 finale.

Season 7 of Station 19 premieres Thursday, March 14, 2024, on ABC.