How many spin-offs of 'Grey's Anatomy' are there?
How many spin-offs of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ are there?

We can't get enough of the Shondaland drama.
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
Published: May 8, 2024

Whether we’re fully invested in a potential new romance (will Lucas and Simone finally work things out?!) or wondering just how many new medical cases can occur, Grey’s Anatomy never disappoints. Considering that Grey’s Anatomy is one of the best hospital shows, it’s no surprise that the possibility of a spin-off would come up.

While everyone is tired of reboots, remakes, and sequels that don’t bring anything new to the table, a spin-off of a beloved TV show can sometimes be fun. So, how many Grey’s Anatomy spin-offs are there, and are they actually good?

How many Grey’s Anatomy spin-offs exist?

There are three Grey’s Anatomy spin-offs: Private Practice, Grey’s Anatomy: B-Team, and Station 19. While many Grey’s fans have likely checked out Private Practice and Station 19, B-Team is definitely a bit of a sneaky spin-off. Chances are that some of us have never even heard of it.

Grey’s Anatomy: B-Team was a six-episode web series that premiered in 2018 and told stories about interns Sam Bello (Jeanine Mason), Vik Roy (Rushi Kota), Casey Parker (Alex Blue Davis), Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli), and Dahlia Qadri (Sophia Taylor Ali). Since the consensus is that no intern group is as memorable or well-written as the first group (we’re still mourning the loss of George O’Malley), it makes sense that some fans might have skipped this spin-off.

While B-Team isn’t as riveting as the original series, it’s still a fun and engaging watch. It’s also interesting that Sarah Drew, who played April Kepner from seasons 7 through 14, directed these six episodes. As Drew told Shondaland.com, the spin-off stands out because of the focus on these particular young and aspiring doctors. She said, “Our ‘interns’ were so pumped to do it, because this was really the first opportunity they had to have some really juicy and meaty storylines.”

Fans are more familiar with Private Practice and Station 19. The former aired from 2007 to 2013 and featured Derek Shepherd’s (Patrick Dempsey) ambitious ex-wife Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) moving to California to explore a new life. The latter premiered in 2018 and its seventh and last season is currently airing. Station 19 focuses on strong-willed firefighter Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) who has quite a juicy love life.

When compared to B-Team, Private Practice and Station 19 are much better since they feel more like classic Grey’s Anatomy thanks to dramatic plotlines and moments that truly stand out. It’s also worth mentioning that the B-Team episodes are around three minutes each, so it’s not really a fair comparison. No one could forget Violet Turner’s (Amy Brenneman) season 3 baby storyline on Private Practice. But all of the Grey’s Anatomy spin-offs are enjoyable for fans who can’t get enough of the intriguing world that Shonda Rhimes created.

