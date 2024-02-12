Which ‘The Bachelor’ alum is married to San Francisco 49ers player Fred Warner?

Deemed the best kisser of season 24 by Peter Weber himself, it looks like this particular contestant was not into pilots, almost instantaneously beginning her relationship with San Francisco 49ers player Fred Warner instead once The Bachelor came to a close.

Who is this San Francisco 49ers WAG exactly? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself, as well as how she went from Hightower to Warner.

After her stint on season 24 of The Bachelor — which aired on ABC from January to March of 2020 — Sydney Hightower began dating professional football player Fred Warner just weeks after Warner’s sister-in-law, an avid The Bachelor fan, convinced the linebacker to slide into her DMs on Instagram.

Sydney was ousted from the show on Feburary 5, 2020. Waiting until two weeks after her elimination, Warner shot her a message, causing the pair to start dating one another in March of 2020.

“It wasn’t as great as I wanted in the moment,” Sydney said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast about her experience on The Bachelor. “Looking back, I would never have been where I am in life and I wouldn’t have found the man I’m going to spend the rest of my life with if I hadn’t been on The Bachelor. It’s just crazy.”

Lucky for the Alabama native, she will “spend the rest of [her] life” with Warner, getting engaged in May of 2021 and getting married in June of 2022.

Nowadays, Sydney and Fred are expecting their first child next month — with the former posting dozens and dozens of photos on her Instagram profile documenting her pregnancy journey — and fans of The Bachelor franchise, as well as the San Francisco 49ers, seriously cannot contain their excitement.

While football season might have come to a close — losing Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs — it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with both Sydney and Fred via Instagram for updates on their brand new baby boy.