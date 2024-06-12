Who coupled up with who on ‘Love Island: USA?’ The initial pairings for season 6 and how they came to be

After weeks and weeks of anticipation, Love Island: USA season 6 began with a bombastic premiere on Peacock last night (June 11). With a cast that is truly a 10 out of 10, each and every couple is is sexy as can be, with equally as stellar personalities. Does it seriously get any better than that?

In an unprecedented turn of events, islanders entered the villa and immediately began to play a rather raunchy game, where they answered a series of questions and locked lips with their potential partners in an attempt to “break the ice.” Coupling up based on the personalities and physical chemistry they saw within the game — rather than physical attraction alone, in true Love Island fashion — a majority of these inaugural couples are stronger than ever before, leaving fans of the franchise with one burning question: how did they actually pan out?

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling for all five of the initial pairings for Love Island: USA season 6, as well as how they came to be…

JaNa Craig and Coye Simmons

Could JaNa Craig and Coye Simmons be the hottest couple of Love Island: USA season 6? Signs point to yes…

With three women — JaNa, Serena and Hannah — all choosing to pursue Coye, the 6’8″ heartbreaker was left with a seemingly impossible decision: choosing which woman to couple up with. While all three islanders are as stunning as can be, he ultimately chose to couple up with JaNa after she gave off a “good vibe” in comparison to her competition.

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans

Admitting that she wants a man “who knows what he wants,” Kaylor Martin decided to pursue Aaron Evans after he made it clear that he wanted to get to know her (and only her) by failing to follow the rules of the challenge that occurred earlier in the evening. The British hunk decided to kiss Kaylor just because he wanted to, instead of following what the card said, which really made a statement to the blonde-haired, blue-eyed beauty.

It looks like Aaron took a risk that undoubtedly paid off, because after just one episode, they might be the strongest couple in the villa!

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham

Despite locking lips with Kordell Beckham during the challenge, Serena Page still chose to pursue Coye instead. When Coye picked JaNa over her, she got the next best thing: the brother of NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr.

Matching in their lime green ensembles that evening, Serena seemed happy to be coupled up with Kordell, regardless of the fact that he was not her first choice. As they got to know each other more and more — discussing their hobbies, interests, and long-term goals the following day — their relationship might be rockier than we had initially anticipated, with the 24-year-old telling the camera that she has yet to feel a spark. Yikes!

Hannah Smith and Kendall Washington

Similarly, despite choosing to lock lips with Kaylor during the challenge, Kendall Washington found himself unlucky in love when she decided to pursue Aaron instead. Getting coupled up with Hannah Smith by default, the duo had a lot to learn about one another, as they had not interacted at all during the challenge. Nonetheless, Hannah and Kendall seem to have some chemistry, smooching one another and having some flirtatious chats by the pool the following day.

Could this be the beginning of an unexpected yet beautiful love story? Only time will tell…

Leah Kateb and Rob Rausch

Leah Kateb and Rob Rausch seemed to be one of the strongest couples in the villa — bouncing off of each other’s goofy personalities, and bonding over their love for animals — but some unforeseen circumstances might have caused there to be some trouble in paradise. Uh oh!

About halfway through the premiere, an Australian heartthrob, Liv Walker, arrived as the first bombshell of Love Island: USA season 6, with the power to steal any boy of her choice away from their brand new couple. While she seemingly had some great conversations with both Aaron and Kendall, it looks like she had oh-so awkward conversation with Rob Rausch. Nonetheless, said conversation sealed the deal, surprisingly choosing to steal the snake wrangler away from Leah.

With Leah being left single, viewers thought that she would be dumped from the villa once and for all — that is, until host Ariana Madix revealed the trick she had stored up her sleeve. Bringing in bombshells Connor Newsum and Hakeem White to close out the episode, it looks like Leah will match up with one of these men tonight (June 12), but the real question is which one…

To find out for yourself, check out a brand new episode of Love Island: USA season 6 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock, and catch even more new episodes every Thursday through Tuesday afterwards. After all, we have only scratched the surface of all the drama that is in store!

