Who did Juan Pablo choose on ‘The Bachelor?’

Juan Pablo Galavis was the first Latino Bachelor to make his mark on the Bachelor Nation. Pablo first appeared in season nine of The Bachelorette with Desiree Hartsock as the series’s lead and was eliminated on week six of the series. However, he was promptly confirmed as the next bachelor on Aug. 2013.

Recommended Videos

But this wasn’t Juan Pablo’s first taste of the limelight, as he’d previously been a soccer player, club promoter, and TV presenter in Miami.

His season kicked on in early 2014 and included some iconic women in Bachelor Nation including soon-to-be Bachelorette Andi Dorfman and problematic Bachelorette queen Claire Crawley, who briefly starred as the Bachelorette in season sixteen of the show before being replaced by Tayshia Adams.

Juan Pablo himself is widely regarded as one of Bachelor fans’ least favorite bachelors. Multiple women broke up with him throughout his season because he wouldn’t ask them questions about themselves, refused to express his feelings to the women, and essentially told women they weren’t mother-material to his daughter. All in all, he seems uncommitted, wishy-washy, and barely interested in the contestants, causing some of them to self-eliminate or at least look like they wanted to.

Even so, he certainly made for an interesting season. Despite the lack of husband qualities, the season was like a train wreck: fans couldn’t help but watch to see what happened next.

The pair were still together at the reunion, during which he would not say that he loved her, but they broke up soon after. Wonder why.