Can you watch ‘The Bachelor’ live on YouTube TV?

Reality TV enthusiasts just can’t get enough of The Bachelor, and honestly, who can blame them? It has drama, it has competition, and most of all, it has people searching for love. Few shows can get more entertaining than this.

Recommended Videos

Considering its premise, it should come as no surprise that, after two decades on air, this franchise continues to draw in viewers. Despite its Bachelorette spin-off typically leading to more proposals, people seem to gravitate toward The Bachelor, perhaps due to how much more intense its seasons tend to be. Granted, not all couples that meet through the show stay together, but those who manage to survive the test of time help us believe in love again.

It stands to reason, then, for folks interested in dating shows to want to dive into The Bachelor. However, in this day and age, many people prefer streaming services to cable TV, which leads them to search for alternatives to watch the ABC series live. Could YouTube TV be an option, though?

Can I watch The Bachelor on YouTube TV?

Image via ABC

Yes, it’s possible to watch The Bachelor episodes live on YouTube TV. If you live in the U.S., all you need to do is subscribe to this service, which is available for $72.99 per month, and you’ll be able to watch over 100 TV channels live, including ABC. This means that you will also get to watch episodes from other Bachelor Nation shows as they air, such as The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, or recent spin-offs like The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette.

That said, YouTube TV is only one of several different ways in which you can watch The Bachelor without cable. They all come at a price, though, so you have to check out which option best suits your needs.