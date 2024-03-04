How to watch ‘The Bachelor’ live without cable

With only four women remaining — Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, and Maria Georgas — episode 8 of The Bachelor is sure to be the best one yet, with Joey Grazaidei traveling to each individual’s hometown to meet their families and get a glimpse into their lives beyond the beloved competition series. Traveling to Becker, Minnesota with Daisy, New Orleans, Louisiana with Kelsey, Rancho Cucamonga, California with Rachel, and Niagara Falls, Ontario with Maria, these dates are sure to be a turning point in his respective relationships!

Recommended Videos

Eliminating one woman at the end of the episode — taking just three of his girlfriends to the infamous Fantasy Suites — fans of the Bachelor franchise will want to watch as soon as it airs on ABC, leaving those without cable with just one burning question: How can we watch The Bachelor live?

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

How can you watch The Bachelor live without cable?

Unfortunately for fans of the Bachelor franchise, some sort of fee is required to watch the beloved competition series live, but contrary to popular belief, cable is not needed. Instead, those without cable can use a streaming service that includes live television instead, such as DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Don’t want to invest in any of these streaming services? Not a problem!

Viewers can wait until the following day to stream brand new episodes of The Bachelor, which will be available via Hulu with the most basic plan. However you decide to stream the show, you will not want to miss the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey as the Bachelor…