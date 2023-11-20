Who is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ new arrival Taylor Pegg?

He got a night one boot on 'The Bachelorette', but now Taylor Pegg has a chance for romantic redemption.

Remember Taylor Pegg from Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette? Yeah, we don’t either…

Despite being eliminated on night one (causing his experience on The Bachelorette to end after mere hours), the 32-year-old officially embarked on his second journey to find his perfect match this past Thursday (Nov. 16), hitting the beach for season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise alongside Rachel Recchia’s former fling, Jordan Vandergriff.

While Jordan received a date card upon his arrival (taking Rachel out for some one-on-one time, away from the rest of the contestants), Taylor is yet to receive a date card of his own, despite having conversations with stunners like Mercedes Northup and Kat Izzo.

Chances are he will ask either Mercedes or Kat out on a date as soon as he receives a date card of his own, but will he ever get the opportunity? Only time will tell…

Given that he was one of the very first men eliminated on season 20 of The Bachelorette, Taylor never got his time to shine within Bachelor Nation, but fortunately, we’ve got the details. After a great deal of internet sleuthing, keep scrolling to find out what this Beavercreek, Ohio native is all about beyond his limited time on our television screens.

Photo via ABC

As mentioned, Taylor Pegg is a 32-year-old from Beavercreek, Ohio, and based on his official bio for The Bachelorette, it looks like he might just be a diamond in the rough.

“Taylor’s got class clown energy. This endearing, self-described goofball is going to give everything he’s got for love. As a partner, Taylor is a trusting guy who has confidence he’ll find the right person someday. Even though he may not always go above and beyond with romantic gestures, Taylor will surprise his partner with breakfast in bed or a cup of coffee before she wakes up. After work, he can be found taking his miniature schnauzer, Alfred, for a walk.”

He even has the words “Alfred’s Dad” in his Instagram bio — how sweet is that?

Also based on respective social media accounts, it appears that Taylor enjoys traveling, practicing mindfulness, hitting the gym, spending time with his friends and family, and more in his free time, when he is not busy working as a loan officer.

While he may not be remembered from his time on The Bachelorette, Bachelor In Paradise might be Taylor’s opportunity to find the one, as well as get the recognition he deserves once and for all. After all, nobody remembered Peter Cappio from his time on The Bachelorette (where he was also a night one boot), and now he’s one of the stars of the show!

To find out whether or not Taylor finds love his second time around, tune into brand new episodes of Bachelor In Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC (with the exception of Thanksgiving Day), with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the morning after.