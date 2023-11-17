The schedules for the remainders of 'The Golden Bachelor' and 'Bachelor In Paradise' reveal everything you need to know...

Our Thursday nights have been significantly better since The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise premiered on September 28, but with a later schedule than usual, what will these respective shows look like going into the holiday season?

With Thanksgiving Day right around the corner, naturally falling on a Thursday (the same day of the week that The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise air), will the schedule be adjusted to accommodate for family time?

Are The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise airing on Thanksgiving Day?

Bachelor Nation lovers, you do not need to worry about kicking the family out of the living room as soon as 8pm ET/PT rolls around, as neither The Golden Bachelor nor Bachelor In Paradise will air on Thanksgiving day.

Leaves aren't the only gold you're seeing this November! Mark your datebooks and tell us what you're most excited for! pic.twitter.com/mkyaeRbL5H — The Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) November 1, 2023

According to a post from The Golden Bachelor via X (formerly known as Twitter), the schedule for the remainder of the inaugural season reveals that the beloved competition series will be taking a night off on November 23 to “relax, refresh, rewatch,” prior to the two-hour finale that is to come the following week.

Who will receive the final rose, Leslie or Theresa? Will Gerry propose in the end?

With dozens of burning questions, only time will tell what the remainder of Gerry Turner‘s journey on The Golden Bachelor has in store…

🗣 This is a public service announcement regarding the rest of the #BachelorInParadise season! Make your plans accordingly and tag a friend who needs to see this below! pic.twitter.com/qhGS2tjVsw — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 3, 2023

In addition to The Golden Bachelor, a post from Bachelor In Paradise via X (formerly known as Twitter), reveals that the hit competition show will not air on Thanksgiving Day, encouraging viewers to “hit the daybed and relax” with their loved ones, rather than spending the evening glued to their television screens — how sweet is that?

Rather than having the finale air the following week, episode 9 will air on November 30, with episode 10 (the three-hour finale we have all been waiting for) airing on December 7. With three couples rumored to last outside of Paradise, and perhaps even getting engaged to one another come finale night, we seriously cannot wait to find out who these duos are!

With the exception of Thanksgiving Day (of course), fans of The Bachelor franchise can catch new episodes of The Golden Bachelor at 8pm ET/PT, as well as new episodes of Bachelor In Paradise at 9pm ET/PT every Thursday on ABC, to see how the respective series unfold.