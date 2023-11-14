What is the schedule for the remainder of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 9?

It may have been airing throughout the months of September, October, and November, but season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise has been bringing some summertime fun back to our television screens. Tuning into brand new episodes of the beloved competition series has become a weekly staple for fans of The Bachelor franchise!

Beginning in 2014, Bachelor in Paradise has brought together individuals from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who may have not found love their first time around, meeting in Mexico to try to find their perfect match for the second time (or perhaps even the third time — we’re talking about you, Rachel).

In a format similar to that of Love Island, contestants will couple up with one another rose ceremony after rose ceremony during Bachelor in Paradise. With an uneven number of men and women at all times, those left without a match will be eliminated at the end of each rose ceremony, leaving the beach as a single man or woman. Since the premiere of Bachelor In Paradise on September 28, we have lost some of Bachelor Nation‘s most beloved members, from Sean McLaughlin to John Buresh to Davia Bunch and beyond.

With the season quickly winding down, will the remaining contestants find love? Keep scrolling to see the schedule for the remainder of Bachelor In Paradise, where viewers will be able to find out the rest of the show plays out…

🗣 This is a public service announcement regarding the rest of the #BachelorInParadise season! Make your plans accordingly and tag a friend who needs to see this below! pic.twitter.com/qhGS2tjVsw — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) November 3, 2023

According to a post from Bachelor In Paradise via X (formerly known as Twitter), the schedule for the remainder of the season is as follows.

November 16: Episode 8

November 30: Episode 9

December 7: Finale

Just like The Golden Bachelor, Bachelor In Paradise will not air on Thanksgiving, with the franchise taking a night off on November 23 to encourage viewers to “hit the daybed and relax” with their loved ones, rather than spending the evening glued to their television screens — how sweet is that?

With one-hour episodes on November 16 and November 30, the finale of Bachelor In Paradise season 9 will air on December 7 with a whopping three-hour runtime. It is safe to say we will be loading up on Espresso Martinis instead of Mai Tais come finale night. We need to stay energized all night long!

Until that fateful night is here, tune into brand new episodes of Bachelor In Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day. With some hot new bombshells on the way (certain to shake up the remaining couples), things are about to get crazier than ever before…