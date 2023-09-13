Who is Brandi Passante from ‘Storage Wars’ dating?

Brandi Passante has remained a fixture on A&E’s Storage Wars throughout the show’s run. She worked alongside then-partner, Jarrod Schulz, for years. Like they say, though, don’t mix business with pleasure, and the two split after filming the 12th season in 2018.

Now, she’s in a relationship with someone out of the limelight — Clifford Beaver. Because Passante and Beaver have mostly kept their relationship private, unlike Passante’s time with Schulz, it’s unclear when they started dating. Beaver lives a life that is less in the spotlight, as he heads a bar and grill called Our Place in Lake Forest, California.

What we know about Brandi and Clifford’s relationship

On May 17, Beaver celebrated Passante’s birthday by posting a tribute to their relationship via Instagram. “Happy Birthday Brandi!!” Beaver’s video reads. “I love you so much & happy we found each other (kiss emoji).” The video features Passante and Beaver posing and smiling for the camera in several locations while “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass plays in the background.

In an Instagram post shared on May 1, Passante also commemorated Beaver’s birthday. But instead of featuring photos and videos of them together, Passante chose to compile moments of Beaver sleeping. “Happy Birthday Beaver (beaver emoji),” Passante wrote. Passante sweetly chose “Nothing Can Change This Love” by Sam Cooke for the video.

Schulz was charged with a misdemeanor after he was accused of pushing Passante in 2021

Known as “The Young Guns” on Storage Wars, Passante and Schulz worked as a duo flipping items from storage lockers across the country from seasons 1 through 12. The A&E staple, Storage Wars, premiered in 2010 and ran until 2019 before going on a two-year hiatus.

Passante and Schulz starred in Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job, an A&E spin-off that followed the two for eight episodes in 2014. They have two kids together, Payton and Cameron.

The Young Guns, who never married, returned for the show’s 13th season in April 2021. However, they revealed in the first episode that they had split during their time away from the series. Further, they were no longer bargaining partners and were bidding for abandoned and seized storage lockers alone.

Schulz wouldn’t return for season 14, which premiered later that year in November. Schulz’s absence from Storage Wars came after he was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence. According to TMZ, Schulz was accused of pushing Passante twice while at a bar in Orange County, California, in May 2021. Schulz denied the allegation, the outlet reported, and there hasn’t been an update on the case since.

Passante got the word ‘free’ tattooed on her middle finger after the alleged incident

A few months after the alleged altercation, Passante shared a photo of new ink she was sporting. Along with a bird, Passante had the word “Free” tattooed on the inside of her middle finger. She wrote that the tattoo was inspired by a “very difficult situation” she escaped from.

“Although everyone assumes, this means that I am a huge ‘[Lynyrd] Skynyrd’ fan…I do love this song!” Passante wrote. “But, this tattoo means so much more. To me, it means that somehow, by the grace of god, I managed to escape a very difficult situation that so many people fall victim to. I will be eternally grateful, for the life and freedom, without fear that I get to live now. I am also grateful for the empathy and grace that I am able to give others as a result of the things that I have endured! I love you all & thank you for all the support! #nationaldomesticviolenceawarenessmonth #freeasabird.”

Season 15 of Storage Wars premiered on June 6, 2023, and Passante is once again wheeling and dealing on the front lines to find hidden treasures.