Who is Captain Rex in ‘Ahsoka,’ the Clone commander in blue?

Ahsoka did it. It actually did it. Star Wars fans finally got to see live-action scenes between Ahsoka Tano and Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker. And wow, Christensen hasn’t lost a single step when it comes to swinging that lightsaber!

It was truly a ceremonious and legendary moment for the fandom, but a prime Anakin return wasn’t the only gift fans received. The latest episode of the Disney Plus series also saw the badass Captain Rex make his live-action debut. However short his screen time was, seeing him stand alongside General Skywalker in his signature and iconic blue armor was certainly the ultimate treat for longtime fans.

Now, if you weren’t an avid fan or watcher of The Clone Wars or Star Wars: Rebels, then you might not know who Rex is and why he’s so important. If that’s the case, not to worry, we got you covered.

Who is Captain Rex and why is he so significant to Star Wars fans?

CT-7567, better known as Captain Rex, was a prominent soldier during the war between the Galactic Republic and the Separatist Alliance. He served under the likes of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano during the conflict and led the legendary 501st Legion alongside the former, capturing countless victories for the Republic during the Clone Wars.

Captain Rex also frequently worked with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Commander Cody, another gifted and prominent clone leader.

Tragically, the end of the war saw Rex try to kill Ahsoka Tano after Order 66 was initiated. Like most clones, Rex had an inhibitor chip implanted in his head that forced the clones to turn of their Jedi comrades. However, with the help of Ahsoka, Rex’s chip was removed. This allowed the captain to live and fight another day and his story continued in The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Rebels. The latter series sees him reunite with Ahsoka and work heavily with the likes of Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger in their fight against the Empire. (Side note: watching Rex don a Stormtrooper outfit and complain about not being able to see in the helmets is one of the most hilarious and glorious moments in Star Wars history.)

When it comes to clone troopers who’ve been through hell and back, no one has the experience of Captain Rex. The soldier has witnessed some of the greatest battles the galaxy has ever seen. Clankers, Mandalorians, and even Sith, CT-7567 has been in combat with just about every type of enemy.

Seeing the good captain finally make his jump to the realm of live-action — and apparently portrayed by Temuera Morrison no less! — was an absolute delight. Let’s hope we get at least a couple more scenes with the Republic’s most loyal and badass soldier!