Who is Courtney Boerner from ‘Love Island: USA’ season 4 and ‘Love Island Games’ season 1?

Courtney is so much more than meets the eye...

Love Island Games premiered on Nov. 1, and with familiar faces like Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Imani Wheeler and more grazing our television screens for the second time, we already cannot get enough of the soon-to-be hit competition show.

With former contestants like Courtney Boerner, Zeta Morrison, Deb Chubb, and more arriving as bombshells within the next few weeks, Love Island Games will only get better and better from here!

According to Peacock, Love Island Games brings together fan-favorite islanders from the British, Australian, and American versions, giving former contestants “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

“It would be so fun to fall in love with somebody who’s not from America,” future Love Island Games contestant Courtney Boerner shared in a video titled Love Island Games | Meet the Islanders | Peacock Original, and our fingers are crossed that she finds her perfect match as soon as she arrives in Fiji.

For those who are unfamiliar with Courtney and her journey on season 4 of Love Island: USA, fortunately, we got you covered.

Who is Courtney Boerner?

Courtney had a whirlwind of a journey on season 4 of Love Island: USA (to say the least).

Entering the Love Island: USA villa on day one, the Los Angeles, California native found herself coupled up with Andy Voyen, however, the duo was not together for long…

On day five she paired up with Felipe Gomes, on day nine she paired up with Bryce Fins, and then the infamous Casa Amor week arrived. The 25-year-old hit it off with Chad Robinson, making the choice to couple up with him at the end of the week. However, this relationship was short-lived.

Just five days after Courtney and Chad built a bond with one another, he chose to couple up with hot new bombshell Mackenzie Dipman instead, leaving Courtney single and causing her be dumped from the villa – poor thing!

Fortunately, Courtney’s less-than-ideal Love Island: USA journey did not phase her too much, leaving her with some forever friends, as well as some new business opportunities as a social media sensation. Amassing nearly 300,000 followers, she has represented brands like Vasaro, Boohoo, Oh Polly, White Fox, and even Playboy since her journey in the Love Island: USA villa came to a close – chase that bag, Courtney!

Now, she will be making her highly-anticipated return to the Love Island franchise for the inaugural season of Love Island Games, ready to make a splash (no pun intended).

To watch Courtney Boerner's second journey to find love unfold from beginning to end, catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock.