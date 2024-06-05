Who is Michelle from ‘The Valley’ dating?

Considering the overly dramatic nature of the original, we shouldn’t be surprised that we’re fully invested in theVanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley. After meeting The Valley cast members Jesse and Michelle Saniei Lally, we needed to know more about them… and quickly realized there was a lot of trouble in paradise.

Now real estate agent Michelle is dating someone else, and she and Jesse seem done for good. The couple quickly become just as fascinating as Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor. We want to know as much as we can about Michelle’s new love.

So, who is Michelle from The Valley‘s boyfriend?

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Michelle Lally is now dating Aaron Nosler, who is a financial advisor. Michelle shared that the new relationship is going strong and said she was “happy.” She also said that her and Jesse’s four-year-old daughter, Isabella, is a fan of Aaron, which of course is important to her.

While we saw Michelle speak freely about the problems she had with Jesse in season 1 of The Valley, she was super positive about her new love story. She told The Daily Dish, “I think [given] his age, he’s kind of ready to find a serious relationship, and he knows that I am going through what I am going through, and I didn’t know what was going to happen. I was happy being alone and single. I’m not really dating a bunch of people; I’m not that type of person.”

We know that Kristen Doute said that Michelle was hiding who she was dating, which made fans wonder if she was unfaithful to Jesse. None of this has been proven, and it all adds up to a continually surprising and chaotic story.

According to Us Weekly, Jesse Lally has a new person in his life, too: Lacy Nicole, with whom he was pals with before they began dating.

Michelle and Jesse Lally’s divorce, explained

We watched Michelle and Jesse Lally’s romance trouble unfold in season 1 of The Valley. Of course, we couldn’t help but be totally fascinated by their tension, and it made for great TV. But any divorce is sad, especially when a child is involved.

According to Us Weekly, the pair announced their relationship in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and got married in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Isabella, in 2020.

Michelle explained when chatting with The Valley cameras, “I finally hit that point where I knew I’m done and I want to move on and I want to get divorced and start my new life. There’s no question whether or not I made the right choice.” Michelle definitely didn’t hold back on the reality series. She even said in one scene that she wasn’t physically interested in him at that point.

What are Michelle and Jesse saying about their breakup? They don’t seem to agree on who wanted the marriage to end. According to Us Weekly, Jesse said on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast “Two Tea’s In a Pod: Popping Off” that he was “stunned” by the divorce. Michelle said on Jana Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast that she wanted to fix the relationship, but said Jesse didn’t put in the necessary effort. (Hmm…)

In May 2024, Variety reported that The Valley got a second season renewal, and it seemed like every cast member would return. We’ll have to see how Jesse and Michelle’s new romances play out onscreen…

