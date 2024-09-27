Image Credit: Disney
Who is ‘The Bear’ star Molly Gordon’s boyfriend?

Life imitates art as we witness the start of a fling between one of our favorite on-screen couples.
Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
|

Published: Sep 27, 2024 04:10 am

Molly Gordon, the rising star known for her role in The Bear, has been making waves in Hollywood not just for her on-screen performances, but also for her off-screen romances. While the 27-year-old actress has been linked to a few notable names in the entertainment industry, her current relationship status has recently become a hot topic of discussion.

For years, Gordon has apparently been in a relationship with Nick Lieberman. The pair had been dating since 2019, collaborating both professionally, as they co-directed the comedy Theater Camp together as an homage to their own past as drama nerds.

However, recent developments have thrown Gordon’s love life into the spotlight once again. Jeremy Allen White, her co-star from The Bear, was spotted in a passionate embrace with Gordon on Sept. 26. Naturaly, this public display of affection has sparked rumors about a potential real-life romance that mirrors the show.

The timing of this sighting is particularly interesting, given White’s recent relationship history. He was previously linked to Spanish singer Rosalía, with whom he was last seen in public in July 2024. White and Rosalía’s relationship had been the subject of much media attention, making his apparent new romance with Gordon even more intriguing.

Gordon’s role as Claire in the show has been pivotal, not just for her career, but also for the development of White’s character, Carmy. In the show, Claire represents a stark contrast to Carmy’s troubled past, offering him a chance at a healthier relationship. This on-screen chemistry seems to have potentially spilled over into real life.

Before his PDA-filled outing with Molly Gordon, speculation was rampant about a potential romance between White and another co-star, Ayo Edebiri. Fans took to social media in droves to discuss a video of the pair at a Chicago Cubs game that went viral, showing White affectionately rubbing Edebiri’s back.

While White and Edebiri never directly addressed these rumors, they both emphasized their mutual respect and acting chemistry. In a Vanity Fair profile, White gushed about his connection with Edebiri both on and off camera, praising her artistic abilities and how she enhances his performance as Carmy.

Until now, Gordon’s personal life has been relatively private compared to her professional achievements. She’s been making significant strides in her career, from her breakout roles in Booksmart and Shiva Baby to her recent directorial debut with Theater Camp. Her ability to juggle multiple projects, including filming The Bear while editing Theater Camp,” speaks to her dedication to her craft.

The entertainment industry is no stranger to on-set romances, and if the rumors about Gordon and White are true, they would join a long list of couples who found love while working together. However, as neither Gordon nor White has publicly confirmed their relationship status, we’re all still waiting on the sidelines to see whether the internet’s unofficial boyfriend is off the market again.

