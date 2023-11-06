Who is Nicole Young’s husband Brandon from ‘Selling Sunset?’ Age, career, net worth, bio, and more

Its only been around since 2019, but Selling Sunset already has a full seven seasons under its belt.

The opulent reality television series follows the staff of high-end real estate brokerage Oppenheim Group as they go about their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles. The series also showcases the range of stunning properties these lavish agents make their bread and butter, of course, but its the drama behind the scenes that really sells Selling Sunset.

And, of course, the agents themselves. The cutthroat nature of the show relies on the many beefs prompted by the brutal housing market in L.A., of course, but its ever-necessary drama is carried by the range of reality stars that drive its wacky story onward. A few of their names are sure to sound familiar — yes, Bre Tiesi is one of Nick Cannon’s many baby mamas — and, after several seasons on the show, Nicole Young is finally competing with the show’s most longstanding stars.

She’ll never knock permanent fixtures like Chrishell Stause of their pedestals, of course, but Young is starting to collect a real fanbase of her own. After two full seasons on the series, she’s turning into a standout — so much so that fans even have questions about her husband.

Brandon Young’s age, background, and career

Nicole Young gained her new last name back in April of 2017 when she married Brandon Young, with whom she’s now shared more than five years of marriage. The pair seem to accent one another perfectly — and Nicole even credited her hubby with encouraging her to join the Selling Sunset cast. The pair doesn’t share any (human) children between them, but they do consider themselves parents to their two dogs.

Brandon entered the Selling Sunset story in season 7, when he stepped into a longstanding beef between his wife and some fellow cast members. That got fans wondering about Nicole’s typically off-screen support system, and just what he brings to the table.

Brandon is exceptionally private, considering his wife’s high-profile gig, which leaves small details like his age up in the air. Some quick math, based around his LinkedIn account, can give us a basic range, however. According to Brandon’s page, he is the senior director of music affairs at Activision Blizzard, which is a thoroughly impressive career. He started that gig a ways back — in 2003 — after graduating from Georgia State University in 1998. Assuming he followed the typical high school to college track, he was likely around 22 when he graduated. If that’s right, he’s likely around 47 years old in 2023. Nicole is around 33.

Brandon Young’s net worth

Brandon and Nicole have been married for more than five years now, and details on Nicole’s Instagram indicate the pair have been an item for nearly a decade. Brandon does have an Insta of his own, but it’s set to private, and doesn’t seem overly active. All that to say — the two’s lives are clearly intertwined. As such, its hard to determine just what Brandon is worth, monetarily, on his own. With a career at Blizzard — one of the biggest game studios in the United States — he’s certainly worth plenty of money all on his own, but Brandon’s private nature leaves his exact net worth up in the air.

Estimations place Nicole at around $3 million in net worth, however, which tells us that the couple are worth at least a few million as a family. Nicole’s high-end position — which she’s held since 2014 — certainly pays well, so that number is actually pretty modest. Once you add in Brandon’s annual earnings — which, while likely lower, are almost certainly still hefty — it seems probable that the couple is pushing $5 million, at least.