When does ‘Selling Sunset’ season 7 come out?

You can find a fit for any type of reality fan somewhere on television, as the genre expands to encompass a truly mind-blowing array of topics.

Sure, there are a few dozen (or a few hundred) dating reality programs out there, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. These days, you can tune into a reality show based around a baffling number of premises, from bad driving and plastic surgery mishaps to the wild world of competitive hair growing. There’s a fit for literally everyone, and Selling Sunset appeals to the house hunter in us all. The show follows the real estate agents of high-end brokerage the Oppenheim Group as they traverse hurdles, both personal and professional, and work to offload some of LA’s most luxurious homes.

Selling Sunset‘s enjoyed a six-season run so far, and its persisting popularity points to a healthy future for the show. It’s already been renewed for a seventh season, and fans are quickly demanding more of the reality hit.

Selling Sunset season 7 release window

Season six of Selling Sunset only recently dropped on Netflix — in mid-May — but the show doesn’t follow the typical release schedule favored by other television shows. Instead, it tends to rely on a unique approach, which sees it film multiple seasons concurrently — in this case, seasons six and seven — which then allows for a shorter-than-usual wait in between.

This was the case for the show’s second and third, as well as fourth and fifth, seasons, and it will be the case for seasons six and seven. As such, we have precedent to rely on as we examine when season seven is likely to drop.

In previous years, these two-shot seasons have typically seen a wait between three and five months. Season six dropped on Netflix on May 19, which — based on previous seasons — should see season seven arrive anywhere between mid-August and early October. With this in mind, the wait for the next season of Selling Sunset may be almost over.

The lack of a concrete release date indicates that August, at the very least, may be out of the running, but the show could still drop near the end of the month — or in early September. Even if the show leans into the longer estimate, however, fans likely have less than two months to wait before more Selling Sunset arrives on their screens.