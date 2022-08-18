Why did Christine Quinn leave ‘Selling Sunset?’

Fans around the world came to know Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset while she was working with the Oppenheim Group as a real estate agent in Los Angeles. For the first five seasons that the show was filmed, Christine helped countless individuals find their dream home. But now, Christine has suddenly left the cast of Selling Sunset and the entire Oppenheim Group as an agent. Fans are wondering why Christine left and what is next for the reality television star.

Why did Christine Quinn leave the Oppenheim Group and Selling Sunset?

Image via BuzzFeed News

Christine Quinn left the Oppenheim Group in order to start her own real estate agency with her husband, Christian, called RealOpen, which allows home seekers to purchase their future homes with cryptocurrency.

Despite the fluctuating value of Bitcoin and Ethereum in the recent past, some experts predict that cryptocurrency use might soar again within the next few years, so getting in on this type of business might prove to be a worthwhile longterm investment for Christine and her husband. There are also some fans who believe that her altercation and situation with Emma Hernan earlier in season five also has something to do with her departure from the show and company.

Emma was told by a client that at one point that Christine had attempted to bribe him with $5,000 to work with her instead of Emma to find his home. When Emma brought this up to Jason and Brett, they immediately tried to talk with Christine about it, and get her side of the story. Unfortunately, Christine did not provide much clarity to her bosses, and did not end up showing up for the reunion episode that aired after season five had concluded. However, Christine has maintained that she did not do the things that she was accused of. “Accusing someone of a criminal tort is not only defamatory — but you can’t afford my lawyers. So, it’s not a funny thing to say. I would never bribe a client. I’ve never bribed a client. I don’t need to bribe a client, because they’ll work with me organically.”

Even before these accusations came to light, it looked like Christine was already on her way out; she had talked with Jason about potentially leaving, although he did not believe her in that time. This could have pushed her over the edge.