Who is ‘Pilot’ Peter Weber? The former Bachelor on ‘The Traitors’ season 2, explained

Will he have better luck on 'The Traitors' than 'The Bachelor?'

For those who are unfamiliar with the beloved competition series, The Traitors is “a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game,” and with season 2 officially underway, fan favorites from Survivor, Big Brother, The Challenge, The Bachelor, Love Island, and more are fighting for a massive cash prize in what Peacock calls “the ultimate murder mystery game.”

The cast for the hit competition show features some of the most traitorous reality television stars of all time — from Johnny Bananas to Parvati Shallow to Sandra Diaz Twine and beyond — as well as some individuals who you would never expect to have a villainous side. While he might have been a bit controversial as the Bachelor, Peter Weber is one of these unsuspecting individuals nonetheless, seemingly outsmarting Dan Gheesling, one of the greatest Big Brother houseguests to ever grace our television screens, during episode 5.

Because of his dominance within The Traitors season 2 thus far, fans of the franchise are wondering who Peter — commonly referred to as “Pilot Pete” — truly is, as well as what his journey was like on both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor back in the day.

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

32-year-old Peter Weber is a pilot turned reality television star, born and raised on the Golden Coast.

He was a contestant on the 15th season of The Bachelorette, fighting for the heart of the one and only Hannah Brown and instantaneously becoming a fan favorite. Because of this, he was announced as the lead of the 24th season of The Bachelor shortly after his stint on The Bachelorette came to a close, which ultimately aired on ABC in 2020.

While things seemed to be smooth sailing at first, Peter ended up finding love with both Madison Prewett and Hannah Sluss during The Bachelor season 24, ultimately proposing to the latter. He gushed at the altar, “I love you, Hannah Ann, and the love that you show me is all that I have ever wanted and I never want to let you go. I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you. Hannah Ann, will you marry me?”

Unfortunately, their engagement lasted only two months. Afterwards, Peter went back to two of the women from his season — Madison Prewett and Kelley Flanagan — pursuing a relationship with each individual, respectively. Because he bounced around so much, Peter gained a rather rocky reputation within Bachelor Nation, however, he seems to be turning things around during The Traitors season 2.

Given that Peter Weber is a faithful, will he manage to sniff out the traitors and take home the massive cash prize? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Traitors season 2 Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock.