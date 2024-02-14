Who is ‘The Bachelor’ star Maria Georgas’ celebrity crush?

With a celebrity crush like this, we cannot help but wonder whether or not Joey is really her type...

If there is one woman who is wholeheartedly herself on The Bachelor, it is the one and only Maria Georgas.

Recommended Videos

While she has been involved in a great deal of drama thus far — notably involving Madina Alam, Sydney Gordon, and now Lea Cayanan — Maria has captivated viewers from coast to coast with her spunk and her “I don’t give a f**k” attitude, serving as arguably the most notable suitress to stem from season 28 of the show.

While she might have stolen the hearts of viewers from coast to coast, the chemistry between Maria and the lead of the beloved competition series, Joey Graziadei, is seriously undeniable as well, but fans of The Bachelor franchise do not think that she ends up being the perfect match for the tennis professional. Historically, the winner of the show has a pretty seamless journey from start to finish, and after getting involved in a great deal of drama — which may or may not be over — the damage might already be done as far as her relationship goes.

Assuming that she is not “the one” for The Bachelor himself, it looks like another man is on her radar nonetheless, sharing her ultimate celebrity crush in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Which celebrity does Maria dream of dating someday?

Image via ABC

Given the fact that Maria Georgas is a horror movie fan — even sharing her love for the genre on night one of The Bachelor — we were not shocked when we found out that her celebrity crush is Evan Peters, an American actor who has starred in television shows and movies like Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, American Horror Story, Mare of Easttown, and more.

Despite the drama that she has been involved in thus far, could Maria and Joey be a match made in heaven after all? To find out for yourself where the duo goes from here, catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

Should she and Joey Graziadei go their separate ways, we would not be shocked if Maria Georgas shot Evan Peters a fun and flirty message via social media!