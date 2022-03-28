Bridgerton season two finally debuted on Netflix over the weekend, with the new run of the streaming phenomenon revealing big changes in the Ton. Not only did the various members of the Bridgerton family find their situations much altered, the clan’s neighbors the Featheringtons also experienced a lot of upheaval. Most significantly in the arrival of the new Lord Featherington.

Season one ended with Archibald Featherington (Ben Miller), who was hopelessly in debt, mysteriously meeting his end at the hands of some dodgy loan sharks. His ever-scheming wife Portia (Polly Walker) was last seen discovering the identity of the man who would inherit her husband’s title as Lord Featherington and become the new benefactor for herself and her three daughters, Prudence (Bessie Carter), Phillipa (Harriet Cains), and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

So who is the new Lord Featherington, and who plays him? Here’s everything you need to know…

And the new Lord Featherington is…

Image via Netflix

In season two, the new Lord Featherington is revealed to be the surprisingly handsome and charming Jack. Having apparently amassed great wealth from mining rubies in America, Jack appears to solve the family’s financial problems by quickly replenishing Phillipa’s dowry and allowing her to marry her suitor, Albion Finch (Lorn Macdonald).

Problems arise, though, when Cousin Jack begins courting Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen). Determined not to let his wealth go to someone else, Portia engineers a scandal so that Jack will be forced to marry Prudence instead — apparently they’re only fourth cousins, so it’s OK.

However, Jack soon reveals the real reason he was courting Cressida — he’s actually a conman whose mining business has proven to be an utter failure, meaning he’s penniless. This leads Portia to connive another scheme in which the pair of them hoodwink the members of the Ton with Jack’s fake rubies, all while sparking up an unlikely chemistry.

Who plays Cousin Jack?

Image via BBC

Cousin Jack is played by 43-year-old English actor Rupert Young. As well as having turned up for guest spots in various hit British series such as Doctor Who, The White Queen, and Shameless, Young is most known for his turn as Sir Leon in popular fantasy drama Merlin. In his role as one of King Arthur’s brave Knights of the Round Table, Young appeared in a total of 39 episodes of the BBC smash, which ran for five seasons from 2008-2012.

Young is not to be confused with Rupert Evans, who also features in season two as Lord Edmund Bridgerton.

What Jack’s fate means for the Featheringtons

Image via Netflix

By the season two finale, the Featheringtons are riding high from their fake ruby con, so Portia throws a lavish ball to mark the end of the Ton’s social season. Unfortunately for them, the night is spoiled when Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) uncovers the scam and threatens to make his findings public unless Jack leaves the country.

Jack makes his plans to return to America but invites Portia with him, attempting to seduce her. Portia turns the tables on the swindler, however, when she reveals she’s framing him for the entire enterprise and has forged documents returning the Lord Featherington title to her daughters’ line. With his tail between his legs, Cousin Jack flees to the States alone.

So what does this mean for the Featheringtons going into season three? Having kept most of their conned fortune for herself, the family’s money troubles are now over and Portia has managed to avoid a huge scandal yet again. Still, Phillipa might be crushed that her (kinda incestuous) engagement is now over. And let’s not get started on Penelope’s many problems, now that Eloise knows she’s Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton season two is now streaming on Netflix.