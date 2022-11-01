Who is the voice actor for Montel in ‘Big Mouth?’

It’s a little bit educational, a little bit comedy, and a whole lot naughty. Big Mouth is Netflix’s coming-of-age animated sitcom about the perils of puberty.

Teenagers dealing with the struggles of their raging hormones, menstrual cycles, body odors, and first crushes are assisted by hormone monsters, urging them to experiment with their bodies. The main cast of hormone monsters include Maury (Nick Kroll) and Connie (Maya Rudolph), who act as devils on the shoulders of the horny teenagers.

Season six’s “Rice Purity Test” showed the hilarious birth of Montel – Maury and Connie’s baby – who shot out of Maury’s anus like a rocket. The baby hormone monster almost immediately began speaking, showing they have the same foul-mouthed sense of humor as their parents.

Maury explains in “The Apple Brooch” that hormone monster babies age rapidly, rationalizing why Montel was already walking and talking. By the end of season six, Montel aged up to a prepubescent. So, who voices the foul-mouthed hormone monster baby?

Who provides the voice for Montel?

The rapidly aging child is voiced by none other than Cole Escola, the openly non-binary actor, writer, and producer known for their roles as Chassie Tucker in At Home with Amy Sedaris, Chip from Search Party and various characters from National Lampoon Radio Hour. They also provide the voice of Goldie from Baby Shark’s Big Show, various voices in Teenage Euthanasia and Pastry Pete’s nephew in Tuca & Bertie. Escola also served as producer for Hacks, National Lampoon Radio Hour and The Other Two, among others.

Big Mouth Season 6 IS COMING LATER THIS YEAR, AND has been renewed for SEASON 7! pic.twitter.com/vaR7zAHWW5 — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) April 19, 2022

Big Mouth was renewed for season seven in April 2022, so expect more of Escola as Montel. Catch up on episodes streaming on Netflix.