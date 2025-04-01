Who played Sritala’s husband on ‘The White Lotus’ and where have I seen him before?

The White Lotus recently aired the penultimate episode of season three, and while fans have been busy feverishly predicting which character(s) will end up dead, they’ve also been intrigued about the newcomer castmates. In case you missed it, the third installment of the HBO anthology series — which this time takes place in the Thailand branch of the titular fictional hotel chain — welcomed a new cast member, Sam Rockwell, in episode six, but he’s not the only actor to have joined the show prior to the finale.

Recommended Videos

Episode seven of The White Lotus season three ratcheted up the stakes ahead of what will be a final episode shoot-out, and it did so with the introduction of a new character. That came courtesy of Jim Hollinger, who owns the Thailand White Lotus hotel and whose wife, Sritala (played by Patravadi Mejudhon), regularly performs for the guests. Naturally, the importance of the character for the broader arc of The White Lotus has led fans to wonder who portrays Jim and what other projects the actor has been involved in.

Jim Hollinger is played by Scott Glenn.

Scott Glenn in The White Lotus. They're bringing the best surprise guest stars this season. #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/OBfzihHrwc — Marie Cervantes (@9woodMac) March 31, 2025

While we heard his voice briefly at the end of episode six, the penultimate episode finally put a face to Jim Hollinger’s name, and it was none other than Scott Glenn. The actor, who has been a fixture in Hollywood since the 1970s, was revealed in the role of Sritala’s husband after weeks of being mentioned only by name by Rick (played by Walton Goggins). Much of Rick’s storyline has revolved around his mission to find Jim, whom he believes is responsible for his father’s death.

While it seemed for the first half of The White Lotus season three that Rick was hell-bent on killing Jim to avenge his father’s death, things took a different turn when Glenn finally appeared on screen. Coming face to face with his father’s (supposed) murderer, Rick instead chose mercy by merely threatening Jim and pushing him off his chair. It remains to be seen whether Glenn will appear in the finale episode of The White Lotus, but you’ve no-doubt seen the actor’s face before.

Scott Glenn has numerous credits to his name.

they got Scott Glenn in this white lotus episode lol u may remember him as Roger pic.twitter.com/VWb6qbyGAX — richard kim (@rkim3150) March 31, 2025

Glenn’s appearance in The White Lotus adds to an already impressive and expansive list of credits for the actor, who made his movie debut in 1970 with The Baby Maker. Since then, the Hollywood veteran has appeared in almost too many blockbusters to name, including in the role of corrupt police officer Roger in Training Day, and CIA director Ezra Kramer in The Bourne Ultimatum.

Alongside those action roles, Glenn is also known for his appearances in The Silence of the Lambs — in which he played FBI investigator Jack Crawford — as well as The Virgin Suicides and Apocalypse Now, in the roles of Father Moody and Lieutenant Richard M. Colby, respectively. On the small screen, Glenn has featured in Daredevil and The Leftovers. Speaking of this more recent role in The White Lotus, Glenn told Town & Country that he almost turned down the character of Jim because it initially read like “another old guy who’s ill with a cane,” but was swayed when he realized the character “is in a different situation than anybody else on the show.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy