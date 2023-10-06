Who plays General Dox in season 2 of ‘Loki?’

Loki season 2 is changing the playing field. In addition to a host of familiar faces such as Owen Wilson as Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, we’re also seeing an expanded version of the TVA replete with political figures who weren’t around during season 1.

General Dox and Judge Gamble make up two of the presiding members of the War Room’s Judges Council now that Judge Ravonna Renslayer is missing. Upon learning that Mobius and B-15 have quit pruning variants, Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal) summons the pair to the War Room. Loki eventually time slips into the room and proceeds to reveal the truth about the TVA and the hidden bust of He Who Remains behind the War Room wall.

Unlike Judge Gamble, who openly reconciles with the notion of no longer pruning variants — and that she, herself, might be one — General Dox holds firm to her belief that the timeline must be protected at all costs and that letting variants run loose is a recipe for a multiversal collapse.

Screengrab via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Ahead of Loki season two, General Dox’s character was described as a villain, and indeed, Loki season 2 episode 1 follows through on that arc. General Dox dismisses the possibility of having her memories wiped by He Who Remains and orders the capture of Sylive in a hushed conversation with X-5.

Those familiar with the comics will recognize General Dox as a variant of Mr. Paradox, a similarly hard-nosed judge who presided over She-Hulk’s trial in 2005’s She-Hulk #3. Loki’s General Dox is a stark improvement on the otherwise minor character. The War Room scene and its political bureaucracy are completely captivating, aided in no small part by the performances of those at the table, including Judge Gamble and General Dox.

Who is Kate Dickie and where have you seen her before?

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kate Dickie has enjoyed a long and successful career both in America and in the U.K. The Scottish actress is perhaps best recognized, at least in America, for playing Sansa Stark’s Aunt Lysa Arryn in HBO’s Game of Thrones season 4.

Dickie’s career kickstarted with her feature film debut in Red Road (2006) for which she won Best Actress at the BAFTA Scotland Awards, as well as several other accolades. She has earned over 92 acting credits to her name since then, including the horror movie Witch, as well as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Green Knight, Peaky Blinders, and dozens of others.

Dickie’s casting as General Dox in Loki was announced back in Dec. 2022. Her character, although unknown at the time, was described as a villain, and indeed season 2 has already followed through on that promise. The premiere episode sees General Dox dismiss the notion of having her memories wiped by He Who Remains and orders the capture of Sylive in a hushed conversation with X-5.

Where Marvel will take the character will unfold as the season progresses, but it would not be far-fetched to assume General Dox will have a part to play in the TVA’s new world order.