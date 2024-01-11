Who plays Gypsy Rose Blanchard in ‘The Act?’

When the news of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s story spread, we probably should’ve all imagined that it would inspire at least a few TV shows. And it did, several. The Act, however, has become one of the best-known.

Although the mini-series is a fictionalized version of the events leading up to Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder, it has hooked viewers from the very first minute. It’s understandable, considering that this is among the most shocking true crime stories we’ve seen in recent years, but that’s not the only factor contributing to the show’s success.

The performances of The Act‘s cast have received praise from critics, which have grabbed the attention of viewers. Among the stars in the cast, though, the young actress in the role of Gypsy Blanchard has stood out. She’s impressive in the show, and of course, this has led many curious audience members to wonder who portrays Blanchard.

Who plays Gypsy Rose in The Act?

In The Act, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is played by Joey King, someone you’re likely to have seen on the screen a few times, even if you didn’t recognize her. Per her IMDb profile, King’s career started when she was only four years old, and from then on, the only way was up.

Over the years, the actress has appeared in plenty of well-known TV and film projects, from hit kids’ shows such as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody to crime dramas like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Of all of King’s roles, though, she’s best known for playing Shelly “Elle” Evans in The Kissing Booth franchise, the Prince in Bullet Train, and Christine Perron in The Conjuring.

If you’re familiar with anything related to pop culture, you may have also spotted Joey King in music videos of a few stars. Taylor Swift’s “I Can See You” video is the latest one, but it may not be the last, so it’s best that you keep an eye out for her in future.

The Act is available for streaming on Hulu.