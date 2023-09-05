Who plays Nezumi in Netflix’s ‘One Piece?’

Now that Netflix’s One Piece has hit the streaming service, fans of the anime-inspired live-action series have been trying to identify who plays the cast of colorful characters the franchise is known for. Specifically – who plays the deplorable secondary antagonist with mouse whiskers known as Nezumi?

The role of Nezumi — the rodent-like corrupt sea captain — is portrayed by Rory Acton Burnell in One Piece. The actor is a bit of an up-and-comer with a number of supporting roles to his name. But just what has he been known for up until now?

Who is Rory Acton Burnell?

Rory Acton Burnell has announced he will be playing Nezumi in the One Piece Live Action pic.twitter.com/KowUlqB2ox — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) November 2, 2022

Prior to landing the role of Nezumi, Burnell had a number of parts in film, television, and theater. According to his official CV from the South African Performing Artists Management Association, he has played characters as diverse as Mercutio in a stage production of Romeo & Juliet to John Wilkes Booth for an untitled series about Abraham Lincoln.

Speaking of nautical adventures, one of Burnell’s most prominent roles prior to starring in One Piece is an acclaimed seafaring series called Black Sails. The Emmy-winning show also centers on pirates as it serves as a historical fiction prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic book Treasure Island. Burnell appeared at first in a one-off guest role as an “Apocalyptic Crewman” but later became a series regular named Colin.

Burnell has also had prominent roles in the BBC military black comedy Bluestone 42, the sci-fi drama Outcasts, and the family comedy Sophia Grace & Rosie’s Royal Adventure. Given this eclectic array of parts Burnell has played over the years, it’s no wonder he found a niche within the fantastical world of One Piece.

The first season of the live-action One Piece is streaming on Netflix now.