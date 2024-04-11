Who plays Thaddeus in the ‘Fallout’ TV show?

Amazon’s Fallout TV series introduces a lot of fresh characters, elements, and ideas into the mythos established in the video game franchise, but there’s certainly much that should be familiar to long-term fans too. Like, for instance, the inclusion of the Brotherhood of Steel.

In Fallout lore, the paramilitary, almost religious order operates across the Wasteland that used to be the United States, preserving and regulating advanced tech — like the Power Armor suits worn by their knights. In the series, we follow Squire Maximus (Aaron Moten) as he aims to rise to the rank of knight, as aided by his friend Dane (Xelia Mendes-Jones) and hindered by fellow initiate and bully Thaddeus.

Thaddeus is only a recurring presence in season 1 of the show, but his unpleasant, aggressive personality means he’s one that viewers will love to hate. You might also find yourself pointing a finger at the screen when he appears, saying “Hey, it’s… that guy! From… that thing I watched.” That’s because even if you don’t recognize this actor’s face, you’ve almost definitely seen him before.

Who is Fallout‘s Johnny Pemberton and what has he been in before?

Fallout is actually an unusual role for Johnny Pemberton, as the performer is typically known for his comedic roles. The 42-year-old has appeared in guest or recurring parts in pretty much every major sitcom of the past 15 years — It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, New Girl, Community, Bob’s Burgers, Fresh Off the Boat… If you’ve laughed at it, he’s probably been in it.

More substantially, Pemberton voiced the titular role in cult show Son of Zorn (2016-17), a live-action/animation hybrid about a He-Man-like cartoon character living in Orange County. His most notable sitcom role to date, meanwhile, has to be his recurring turn as fan-favorite Bo Thompson, the empty-headed husband to teen mom Cheyenne, in Superstore.

All that said, Fallout isn’t Pemberton’s first-ever performance in a drama series. He broke out of his niche when he appeared in an episode of Law & Order: SVU in 2021 to play an ice cream vendor-turned-serial rapist. Outside of acting, in addition to his experimental comedy podcast Live to Tape, Pemberton is also a Twitch streamer and a big gamer, so no doubt the chance to act in the Fallout franchise was a big deal for him. As he told Mama’s Geeky, he’s a huge admirer of the games, describing them as “unique” and “incredible.”

Let’s just hope he gets to slip in Bo’s airhorn noise into Fallout season 2.

