Amazon's Fallout poster crop
Photo via Amazon Studios/Prime Video
Category:
TV
Celebrities

Who plays Thaddeus in the ‘Fallout’ TV show?

Admit it, it's been bugging you.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 07:24 am

Amazon’s Fallout TV series introduces a lot of fresh characters, elements, and ideas into the mythos established in the video game franchise, but there’s certainly much that should be familiar to long-term fans too. Like, for instance, the inclusion of the Brotherhood of Steel.

Recommended Videos

In Fallout lore, the paramilitary, almost religious order operates across the Wasteland that used to be the United States, preserving and regulating advanced tech — like the Power Armor suits worn by their knights. In the series, we follow Squire Maximus (Aaron Moten) as he aims to rise to the rank of knight, as aided by his friend Dane (Xelia Mendes-Jones) and hindered by fellow initiate and bully Thaddeus.

Thaddeus is only a recurring presence in season 1 of the show, but his unpleasant, aggressive personality means he’s one that viewers will love to hate. You might also find yourself pointing a finger at the screen when he appears, saying “Hey, it’s… that guy! From… that thing I watched.” That’s because even if you don’t recognize this actor’s face, you’ve almost definitely seen him before.

Who is Fallout‘s Johnny Pemberton and what has he been in before?

Johnny Pemberton attends the Son of Zorn press room during the 2016 New York Comic Con - Day 4 on October 9, 2016 in New York City.
Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Fallout is actually an unusual role for Johnny Pemberton, as the performer is typically known for his comedic roles. The 42-year-old has appeared in guest or recurring parts in pretty much every major sitcom of the past 15 years — It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, New Girl, Community, Bob’s Burgers, Fresh Off the Boat… If you’ve laughed at it, he’s probably been in it.

More substantially, Pemberton voiced the titular role in cult show Son of Zorn (2016-17), a live-action/animation hybrid about a He-Man-like cartoon character living in Orange County. His most notable sitcom role to date, meanwhile, has to be his recurring turn as fan-favorite Bo Thompson, the empty-headed husband to teen mom Cheyenne, in Superstore.

All that said, Fallout isn’t Pemberton’s first-ever performance in a drama series. He broke out of his niche when he appeared in an episode of Law & Order: SVU in 2021 to play an ice cream vendor-turned-serial rapist. Outside of acting, in addition to his experimental comedy podcast Live to Tape, Pemberton is also a Twitch streamer and a big gamer, so no doubt the chance to act in the Fallout franchise was a big deal for him. As he told Mama’s Geeky, he’s a huge admirer of the games, describing them as “unique” and “incredible.”

Let’s just hope he gets to slip in Bo’s airhorn noise into Fallout season 2.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Did Ben Affleck’s child come out as trans during a funeral?
Fin Affleck
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Ben Affleck’s child come out as trans during a funeral?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Who plays Lucy in the ‘Fallout’ TV show?
Amazon's Fallout poster crop
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who plays Lucy in the ‘Fallout’ TV show?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Why is King Charles insisting that cops can’t investigate “carcass disposal” on his private estate?
, Queen Elizabeth II and The Prince of Wales pose with the first Jubilee tree in the grounds of Windsor Castle earlier this year, on March 23, 2021 in Windsor, England. The tree was planted by The Prince of Wales to launch The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), a unique, UK-wide tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, of which His Royal Highness is Patron. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why is King Charles insisting that cops can’t investigate “carcass disposal” on his private estate?
David James David James Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Will Michael Avenatti be released from prison soon or should we not expect him until the 2030s?
Michael Avenatti in a suit and blue tie walking out of a courthouse
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Celebrities
Celebrities
Will Michael Avenatti be released from prison soon or should we not expect him until the 2030s?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 10, 2024
Read Article What is the Miley Cyrus version of Jojo Siwa’s ‘Karma?’
Miley Cyrus and Jojo Siwa
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
What is the Miley Cyrus version of Jojo Siwa’s ‘Karma?’
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Did Ben Affleck’s child come out as trans during a funeral?
Fin Affleck
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Ben Affleck’s child come out as trans during a funeral?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Who plays Lucy in the ‘Fallout’ TV show?
Amazon's Fallout poster crop
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who plays Lucy in the ‘Fallout’ TV show?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Why is King Charles insisting that cops can’t investigate “carcass disposal” on his private estate?
, Queen Elizabeth II and The Prince of Wales pose with the first Jubilee tree in the grounds of Windsor Castle earlier this year, on March 23, 2021 in Windsor, England. The tree was planted by The Prince of Wales to launch The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), a unique, UK-wide tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, of which His Royal Highness is Patron. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why is King Charles insisting that cops can’t investigate “carcass disposal” on his private estate?
David James David James Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Will Michael Avenatti be released from prison soon or should we not expect him until the 2030s?
Michael Avenatti in a suit and blue tie walking out of a courthouse
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Celebrities
Celebrities
Will Michael Avenatti be released from prison soon or should we not expect him until the 2030s?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 10, 2024
Read Article What is the Miley Cyrus version of Jojo Siwa’s ‘Karma?’
Miley Cyrus and Jojo Siwa
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
What is the Miley Cyrus version of Jojo Siwa’s ‘Karma?’
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 10, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'