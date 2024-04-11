Fallout has finally dropped onto Prime Video, and much like the video game series it’s based off of, fans and critics alike are serving up top marks.

Indeed, with showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet proving to have a firm grasp on games’ specific concoction of comedy, combat, and worldbuilding, Fallout is proving to be every bit of the hit that we all expected it to be, and an official announcement for a second season shouldn’t be far off.

Anchoring these story beats are the trio of Lucy MacLean, a plucky, genial Vault Dweller who sets foot in the Wasteland to find her kidnapped father; Maximus, a Brotherhood of Steel squire looking to prove himself as an honorable soldier; and The Ghoul, a several-hundred-year-old gunslinger who was once a popular Western movie star before the bombs fell upon America, where he’s been drifting as a mutant ever since.

And of the three, The Ghoul has to be the show’s definitive scene-stealer, and it’s not hard to see why.

Who plays The Ghoul in Fallout?

Screengrab via YouTube

The Ghoul is portrayed by none other than Emmy nominee Walton Goggins, the actor known for his work on Justified and Invincible, and in such films as Ant-Man and the Wasp and The Hateful Eight.

Needless to say, Goggins is among the deepest wells of talent among the Fallout cast, further evidenced by the manner in which he balances The Ghoul’s trigger-happy code of honor with the charming snark and mercurial agenda of a classic bounty hunter.

All episodes of Fallout are now available to stream on Prime Video.

