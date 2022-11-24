Wednesday is Netflix’s newest series based on The Addams Family. The show will focus on Gomez and Morticia’s daughter, Wednesday, and her time in Nevermore Academy, the same boarding school her parents attended. The series was directed by Tim Burton, known for his other gothic work such as the live-action adaptation of Alice in Wonderland and Beetlejuice.

Wednesday in The Addams Family is someone who enjoys torturing her brother and raising spiders. She’s also known for her gothic personality, appearance, and her interest in death. It’s her dark and twisted personality that makes her notable and iconic. She doesn’t want to cause harm to others, yet she’s sadistic and is literally not like other girls.

Who plays Wednesday Addams in ‘Wednesday on Netflix?

Wednesday Addams has been adapted since the 1960s, with multiple actresses taking on the role of this young teenage girl. From voice actresses to Broadway/West End performers, Wednesday has been adapted nearly 20 times through various performances.

In the 2022 Netflix show, Wednesday was played by the 20-year-old actress, Jenna Ortega. Ortega started her career in 2012 when she appeared in CSI: New York. She later received other minor roles in major projects, such as Iron Man 3, before landing major roles in Jane the Virgin, Scream, Stuck in the Middle, and You.

According to Express, Ortega opened up about how she never felt like the character during her first day and how it took a while to get settled in. It was also revealed that Netflix wanted to do something different with this Wednesday Addams adaptation since this character would be slightly older than the original.

If you want to watch Ortega’s portrayal of the famous Addams daughter, Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.